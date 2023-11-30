Pokemon GO: Clefable Weakness & Counters, Explained

Clefable has proven itself to be a viable pick for various Pokemon GO PvP Battling Teams. As a result, Clefable can be quite the obstacle to overcome if you are lacking counters or a move that can deal effective damage.

To help you defeat this Fairy Type ‘Mon in battle, we’ve listed off the most significant weaknesses and some of the best choices for countering Clefable, so follow along below.

What Clefable’s Weaknesses and Counters Are in Pokemon GO

Clefable is a very solid battler and is known to be a great choice for defending Pokemon Gyms, which means it’s likely you’ll notice one pop up and get in your way from time to time. Clefable is a Fairy Type Pokemon, meaning it has weaknesses to Poison and Steel Type moves. Players should aim to have a strong Pokemon of one of these Typings to ensure their matchup against Clefable goes as smoothly as possible, or in the worst case scenario, carry a Pokemon who can use a move with either Poison or Steel Type moves to inflict the increased level of damage on Clefable.

Fairy Pokemon also feature a myriad of resistances, including Fighting, Bug, and Dark. Dragon is the worst possible matchup, both from an attacking and defending standpoint.

While any Pokemon with a Poison or Steel Type will give you an advantage on going up against Clefable, there are a certain few picks who stand out for their battle potential, base stats, and move availability.

As per PvPoke, here is a list of five of the best Pokemon GO counters for Clefable, including moves:

Shadow Metagross

Fast Move – Bullet Punch

Charged Move – Meteor Mash

Golbat

Fast Move – Wing Attack

Charged Move – Poison Fang

Mega Gengar

Fast Move – Lick

Charged Move – Sludge Bomb

Clodsire

Fast Move – Poison Sting

Charged Move – Sludge Bomb

Shadow Excadrill

Fast Move – Metal Claw

Charged Move – Iron Head

That’s everything you need to know about how to counter Clefable in Pokemon GO. For more helpful guides that can assist you on your catching, battling and Raiding adventures, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics to help, such as the best and strongest Pokemon of every Type.