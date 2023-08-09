Can You Play Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) on Mac? Answered

It’s no secret by now that the massive and epic world of Baldur’s Gate 3 needs some of the best system specs and a hefty amount of space on your hard-drive to run seamlessly and keep that mythical immersion in top form. While a good chunk of players are journeying across Faerun on PC systems, the game is also available for Mac users whose hardware is up to snuff. If you’re wondering what those specs are, here is our nifty guide for how you can play Baldur’s Gate 3 on your Mac.

What Does it Take to Run Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) on a Mac?

Just as with PC and Steam Deck users, Larian Studios provides the spec blueprint that Mac users should follow, providing both the minimum and recommended ones. They’ve also noted that those with the minimum specs can best run the game on low to medium settings, while those with the recommended specs can run the game on high or ultra settings.

We’ve provided info for both minimum and recommended below.

Type Minimum Recommended – 64-bit processor and operating system required 64-bit processor and operating system required OS macOS 10.15.6 macOS 10.15.7 Processor 2.6GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i7 2.3GHz 8-Core Intel Core i9 Memory 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM Graphics AMD Radeon460 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB Storage 122 GB minimum available space 122 GB minimum available space M1 Chip MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or Mac mini with Apple M1 chip and 8GB of RAM. MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or Mac mini with Apple M1 chip and 16GB of RAM

Based on the info above, this means that to meet the minimum requirements, you optimally need a Macbook Pro 15 inch (2016 model or newer), or Macbook Pro 13 inch (2018 model or newer).

For those wanting to hit the recommended specs, you’ll need an iMac desktop (2017 model or newer), or a Macbook Pro 15 or 16 inch (2019 or newer).

That concludes our guide for how you can play Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) on a Mac. We hope you find this helpful in setting up your journey through this epic game, and let us know what you like most about it so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as whether Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) is coming to Xbox consoles.