Can You Kill the Grim Reaper in the Umbral in Lords of the Fallen? Answered

Hexworks brings plenty of neat ideas to the Soulslike table, and one of the new mechanics helps players to level up even quicker than usual. In essence, this comes into play when you enter the Umbral dimension, as new enemies spawn with regularity while an XP multiplier steadily increases. After a while, however, a tough-as-nails mini-boss will appear and try to put a stop to your leveling up shenanigans. So, if you’re wondering whether you can kill the Grim Reaper in the Umbral in Lords of the Fallen, here’s everything you need to know.

Is It Possible to Kill the Grim Reaper?

In short, yes. It is possible to kill the Grim Reaper in Lords of the Fallen, though it’s a very tough challenge.

The main problem with facing the entity known as the Bringer of Stillness is that it debuffs you so you can no longer heal. This is signified by the Umbral eye symbol turning red and a red cross covering your Sanguinarix in the bottom-left of your UI.

Image Source: Hexworks via Twinfinite

Nevertheless, it is possible to kill the monster as long as you’re at a high level, can take some damage, and are equipped with strong weapons and armor.

Most importantly, you’ll need to inflict massive amounts of damage to kill the Grim Reaper as it possesses a lot of health and has high resistance to physical attacks. Additionally, you’ll also have to be quite nimble in order to dodge its numerous spin attacks by rolling often.

What Does It Drop?

Once defeated, the Grim Reaper drops 2,625 Vitality, and has a chance of dropping the following loot:

Left-Hand Bringer of Stillness Sword

Stillness Hood

Dimexus Rune

Vestige Seed

5x Umbral Scouring

So, there you have it. That’s everything we have on whether you can kill the Grim Reaper in the Umbral in Lords of the Fallen. For more, here’s how to upgrade weapons and how to level up quickly. And for everything else, keep it locked at Twinfinite for more tips, tricks, and guides.