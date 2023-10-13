In a dangerous world overflowing with eldritch monstrosities, equipping the most effective armor possible is your first step in ensuring your ongoing survival. While there are plenty of options available in Hexworks’ latest Soulslike, they all offer varying degrees of protection. So, if you’re wondering what the best armor in Lords of the Fallen is, we’vr got you covered with our picks based on the time we’ve spent with the epic action-RPG so far.

Best Helms

Image Source: Hexworks via Twinfinite

Sacred Resonance Bell

Type : Heavy Head

: Heavy Head Weight : 13.9

: 13.9 Damage Mitigation Physical: 114 Holy: 68 Fire: 32 Wither: 46 Smite: 44 Bleed: 49 Burn: 25 Ignite: 17 Frostbite: 29 Poison: 37

Location: Behind the locked door near Pilgrim’s Perch Bellroom, aka the Vestige of Blind Agatha. You’ll need the Pilgrim’s Perch key to enter here.

Yes, this may be pretty heavy to wield. In exchange though, it offers excellent physical damage protection and is fairly easy to find in the early game. You’ll need to level up your Vitality and Endurance stats to increase your Equipment Load to wear it effectively, but as these are your core stats to any build, we think it’s a bit of a no-brainer.

Ardent Penitent Head Cage

Type : Heavy Head

: Heavy Head Weight : 15

: 15 Damage Mitigation Physical: 163 Holy: 57 Fire: 28 Wither: 35 Smite: 39 Bleed: 53 Burn: 23 Ignite: 18 Frostbite: 21 Poison: 25

Location: Random drop from the Ardent Penitent enemies, which are the ones with big spiky helmets that love to headbutt you into the ground.

And you thought the last one was heavy! While this may be one of the heaviest helms in the game, it does offer a huge boost to your overall physical protection. It may not be quite as balanced as the aforementioned Sacred Resonance Bell, but what it lacks in balance it makes up for in sheer tank-like fortification.

Best Torso Pieces

Antique Hallowed Sentinel Armor

Type : Medium Torso

: Medium Torso Weight : 25.1

: 25.1 Damage Mitigation Physical: 155 Holy: 128 Fire: 129 Wither: 113 Smite: 51 Bleed: 77 Burn: 80 Ignite: 54 Frostbite: 49 Poison: 71

Location: Found in a chest near the Vestige of Blind Agatha. You’ll need to enter the Umbral realm and go through the route that was once a river. Proceed onward, and you’ll soon come upon a temple with a firepit. Head inside and the chest will be waiting for you.

This armor has proven incredibly useful to us. It’s quite heavy, but its high protection against Physical, Holy, Fire, and Wither damage is a terrific combination, especially against some of the trickier foes in the latter half of the game.

Marksman Armor

Type : Medium Torso

: Medium Torso Weight : 23.5

: 23.5 Damage Mitigation Physical: 144 Holy: 119 Fire: 122 Wither: 100 Smite: 64 Bleed: 75 Burn: 72 Ignite: 61 Frostbite: 55 Poison: 66

Location: Dropped by Marksman enemies, which are the ones armed with crossbows.

The Marksman Armor is quite easy to find early on, as it’s a rare drop by one of the more common enemy types. It also offers some impressive defensive stats, especially in Physical, Holy, and Fire damage types.

Best Gauntlets

Sacred Resonance Gauntlets

Type : Heavy Arms

: Heavy Arms Weight : 10.4

: 10.4 Damage Mitigation Physical: 86 Holy: 47 Fire: 23 Wither: 35 Smite: 27 Bleed: 30 Burn: 15 Ignite: 10 Frostbite: 17 Poison: 22

Location: This one’s behind the locked door near Pilgrim’s Perch Bellroom, aka the Vestige of Blind Agatha. You’ll need the Pilgrim’s Perch key to enter here.

Frankly, opening the locked door with the Pilgrim’s Perch key is a great opportunity to bag some of the best armor in the game super early, and these Gauntlets are a great example of why that’s the case. Sure, they may be quite heavy, but due to the ease of upgrading the weight of your Equipment Load — by upgrading either Endurance or Vitality — we’d say it’s worth it.

Antique Hallowed Sentinel Sleeves

Type : Medium Arms

: Medium Arms Weight : 7.8

: 7.8 Damage Mitigation Physical: 46 Holy: 37 Fire: 38 Wither: 33 Smite: 13 Bleed: 20 Burn: 21 Ignite: 14 Frostbite: 13 Poison: 18

Location: Much akin to the Antique Sentinel Armor, you’ll find these in a chest near the Vestige of Blind Agatha. You’ll need to enter the Umbral realm and go through the route that was once a river. Proceed onward, and you’ll soon come upon a temple with a firepit. The chest will be inside.

Lighter than some of the other candidates we considered, these offer a balanced amount of protection and decent Physical defense.

Image Source: Hexworks via Twinfinite

Best Leggings

Sacred Resonance Leggings

Type : Heavy Legs

: Heavy Legs Weight : 16.8

: 16.8 Damage Mitigation Physical: 130 Holy: 86 Fire: 38 Wither: 61 Smite: 52 Bleed: 58 Burn: 29 Ignite: 19 Frostbite: 33 Poison: 43

Location: Behind the locked door near Pilgrim’s Perch Bellroom, aka the Vestige of Blind Agatha. You’ll need the Pilgrim’s Perch key to enter here.

Another reason to purchase the Pilgrim’s Perch key, these leggings are heavy yet highly durable against Physical and Holy damage.

Hallowed Knight Leggings

Type : Heavy legs

: Heavy legs Weight : 16.5

: 16.5 Damage Mitigation Physical: 118 Holy: 54 Fire: 54 Wither: 53 Smite: 37 Bleed: 41 Burn: 43 Ignite: 37 Frostbite: 39 Poison: 45

Location: Interestingly, these can be obtained with the Hallowed Knight starting class. For those who’re a different class and are looking for where to acquire these tank-like leggings, they can be purchased from Stomund in Skyrest for 1,000 Vitality.

While these may be reasonably easy to obtain, they’re undoubtedly one of the strongest pieces of leg armor in the game, thanks to their very high Physical protection. They may be a little on the heavy side, but we think that it’s worth it for the boost in your overall defense.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about what the best armor is in Lords of the Fallen. For more, here’s the best early game weapons and how to level up quickly.