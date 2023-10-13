Is the Pilgrim’s Perch Key Worth Buying in Lords of the Fallen? Answered

On your journey through the living world of Axiom and the undead world of Umbral, you’ll soon arrive at a safe haven called Skyrest. Here you’ll be able to speak with a handful of NPCs, and a few offer some rather handy services. One in particular is Stomund, Captain of the Fidelis, who provides players with supplies in exchange for the game’s currency, Vitality. From his extensive selection, he holds a key for the steep price of 9,500 Vitality. But is the Pilgrim’s Perch Key worth buying in Lords of the Fallen? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is the Pilgrim’s Perch Key Worth Purchasing?

While the key is quite expensive, we’d say that it is worth the initial outlay of 9,500 Vitality. The reason for this is because the Pilgrim’s Perch Key opens three locked doors within Pilgrim’s Perch which lead to some valuable loot.

All locked doors are within walking distance of Pilgrim’s Perch Bellroom, which is the Vestige of Blind Agatha.

In the first chest, you’ll find the following items:

Sacred Resonance Gauntlets

Sacred Resonance Garb

Sacred Resonance Bell

Sacred Resonance Leggings

The Sacred Resonance armor set is largely excellent as the helm, gauntlets, and leggings boast high physical protection and solid Holy, Fire, and Wither defense as well. We’ve played the bulk of our playthrough using these specific armor pieces, and it’s held us in good stead against the game’s myriad of challenging bosses.

That being said, the Sacred Resonance Garb is a little lacking when it comes to Physical defense when compared to the other pieces of armour, though it does possess decent Holy protection.

In the second chest, you’ll be able to find the following loot:

Antique Hallowed Sentinel Sleeves

Antique Hallowed Sentinel Armour

Antique Hallowed Sentinel Helm

While the Antique Hallowed Sentinel Sleeves and Helm are slightly better than the usual pieces of armor dropped by enemies, they’re not quite as impressive as the aforementioned Sacred Resonance armor set.

That said, the Antique Hallowed Sentinel Armour medium torso piece is very strong as if offers 155 Physical damage mitigation. In some boss battles, we used the Hallowed Sentinel Armour torso piece and it was effective against more physical attacks.

The third chest can be found shortly after defeating the Sacred Resonance of Tenacity boss.

Inside, you’ll find a powerful Inferno spell called Adyr’s Hardiness, which significantly increases your defense and resistances temporarily.

What Else Does Stomund, Captain of the Fidelis Sell?

In addition to the Pilgrim’s Perch Key, you’ll be able to purchase plenty of other handy items from Stomund, including:

Hallowed Knight Sword – 450 Vitality

Blackfeather Ranger Axe – 450 Vitality

Mournstead Infantry Spear – 450 Vitality

Old Mournstead Pike – 650 Vitality

Mournstead Infantry Shield – 350 Vitality

Partisan Shield – 500 Vitality

Mournstead Infantry Gloves – 1,800 Vitality

Partisan Hood – 2,200 Vitality

Mirror of Protection – 1,000 Vitality

Ammunition Pouch – 500 Vitality

Pilgrim’s Perch Key – 9,500 Vitality

Small Manastone Cluster – 300 Vitality

Briostone – 200 Vitality

Partisan Gauntlets – 1,800 Vitality

Hallowed Knight Helm – 1,300 Vitality

Mournstead Infantry Helm – 2,200 Vitality

Hallowed Knight Gauntlets – 1,000 Vitality

Mournstead Infantry Leggings – 1,800 Vitality

Partisan Leggings – 1,800 Vitality

Hallowed Knight Leggings – 1,000 Vitality

Partisan Armour – 2,500 Vitality

Hallowed Knight Armour – 1,500 Vitality

Mournstead Infantry Armour – 2,500 Vitality

And, voila! That concludes our guide on whether the Pilgrim’s Perch Key worth buying in Lords of the Fallen. For more, here’s how to get the Mineowner’s Ring. And as always, stay tuned to Twinfinite for more tips, tricks, and guides.

