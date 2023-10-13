How to Get Mineowner’s Ring in Lords of the Fallen

As you embark on your epic quest across the dark and decaying world of Axiom, you’ll stumble upon plenty of trinkets that’ll help to make your life easier against the ranks of undead monstrosities waiting in the shadows. One of the most useful in the early game takes the form of a ring that is a huge boon to players finding their footing in CI Games’ Soulslike action-RPG. So, for those who’re on the hunt for the Mineowner’s Ring in Lords of the Fallen, here’s exactly where you need to go to find it.

Lords of the Fallen Mineowner’s Ring Location

In short, the ring can be found near the Vestige of Marco the Axe pictured below, which is the third bonfire-like resting place that you’ll come across on your journey.

Image Source: CI Games via Twinfinite

From the Vestige of Marco the Axe, head up the hill in front of you. Watch out for two enemies waiting for you as you crest the hill. One is a slow and lumbering axe-wielding monster. Meanwhile, the other adversary can fire ranged magic attacks at you.

Image Source: CI Games via Twinfinite

Once you’ve dispatched the monsters, look above you on the right side of the hill. Hanging from a beam next to the wooden building, you’ll see a glowing body that can be shot down. As we’d shot ours down already, there’s no glowing body in the image below. However, this is the spot where you need to go to get the ring.

Using R3 to lock on to the body, shoot a bolt of magic or throw a stone at it to knock it down. Any ranged projectile will work. Once it has been knocked down, you’ll be able to loot the body and get the Mineowner’s Ring.

What Does the Mineowner’s Ring Do?

Image Source: CI Games via Twinfinite

The Mineowner’s Ring is an excellent item to nab in the opening hours as it increases your maximum Stamina and increases your Stamina regeneration rate as well. These are terrific buffs that allow you to perform more fluid combos during combat.

In essence, the ring helps you to both deal more damage by boosting your ability to swing your weapon and protect yourself from incoming damage by blocking. Additionally, you’ll be able to roll and run more efficiently with the ring’s newly acquired benefits. Really, it’s a perfect ring for those getting to grips with CI Games’ new Soulslike.

And that's a wrap for our guide on how to get the Mineowner's Ring in Lords of the Fallen.