On your journey across Mournstead, you’ll stumble upon heaps of armaments that will put Adyr’s army of monstrosities six feet under. Thing is, they’re not all created equal, and some are much stronger than others. As a result, for those who’re seeking the best weapons to get early in Lords of the Fallen, we’re here to help with a rundown of the early game weapons that we found to be powerful during our playthroughs.

Best Weapons to Get First in Lords of the Fallen

While there are over 50 weapons to be found in Hexworks’ Soulslike, we’ve found some really effective instruments of death in the early game. Here are five that are reasonably easy to find, and pack a punch to boot.

Hallowed Praise

Weapon Type : Short Sword

: Short Sword Weight : 7.5

: 7.5 Requirements : Agility 12

: Agility 12 Attack Power : 77 [Physical 58, Holy 19]

: 77 [Physical 58, Holy 19] Special Ability : Bleed 80

: Bleed 80 Location: On the main path of Pilgrim’s Perch and above the Sanctuary of Baptism, Vestige of Chabui on a dead body in front of an altar.

Hallowed Praise is an excellent short sword to wield as it’s light, quick, and offers a nifty Bleed debuff to boot. While you’ll sacrifice some range for speed, it’s perfect for getting in quickly and delivering some rapid attacks before rolling away. Its charged heavy attack is also quite a nice boon, as its wide, sweeping motion is effective at dealing damage to small groups of enemies and knocking smaller foes off cliff edges.

Hammer of Holy Agony

Weapon Type : Hammer

: Hammer Weight : 6.9

: 6.9 Requirements : Strength 13, Radiance 13

: Strength 13, Radiance 13 Attack Power : 92 [Physical 43, Holy 43]

: 92 [Physical 43, Holy 43] Special Ability : Bleed 80

: Bleed 80 Location: Behind the locked door near the Pilgrim’s Perch Ballroom, Vestige of Blind Agatha, which can be opened using the Pilgrim’s Perch Key sold by Stomund in Skywest for 9,500 Vitality.

Another lightweight armament that’s very speedy yet lacking in range, the Hammer of Holy Agony boasts a handy Bleed debuff that deals some bonus damage to your adversaries. It scales nicely with Strength and Radiance, so if you’re thinking of speccing into more of a magic-wielding class, this is a great choice, especially in the early game.

Raw Mangler Axe

Weapon Type : Axe

: Axe Weight : 5.8

: 5.8 Requirements : Inferno 13

: Inferno 13 Attack Power : 88 [Physical 44, Fire 44]

: 88 [Physical 44, Fire 44] Special Ability : Fire 60

: Fire 60 Location: Dropped by the dual axe-wielding enemies in Redcopse Village, near the Vestige of Hannelore.

In Lords of the Fallen, speed can be a matter of life or death, which is why we’ve chosen quite a few lightweight weapons that are nimble and snappy. In keeping with this, the Raw Mangler Axe is a solid offering and one of the few weapons in the game that scales with the Inferno stat. Its charged heavy attack delivers big damage to a sole enemy, and it even has a fire buff that boosts your overall damage potential.

Rusty Cutter

Weapon Type : Short Sword

: Short Sword Weight : 8.5

: 8.5 Requirements : Strength 11, Inferno 11

: Strength 11, Inferno 11 Attack Power : 88 [Physical 42, Fire 42]

: 88 [Physical 42, Fire 42] Special Ability : n/a

: n/a Location: Found opposite the entrance to the second boss, Pieta, in a pool of lava.

The Inferno stat allows player to wield powerful fire-based spells, but it takes a little bit of time before you can cast them as they’re not readily available from the off. However, if you’re looking to build a character around the Inferno stat, then this early game Short Sword is a solid option as it scales with both Inferno and Strength. At first, it doesn’t dish out massive damage, but level up your Inferno stat and it will become pretty powerful thanks to the fact that it deals fire damage on top of Physical damage.

Orion Preacher Hammer

Weapon Type : Hammer

: Hammer Weight : 7.1

: 7.1 Requirements : Strength 10, Radiance 13

: Strength 10, Radiance 13 Attack Power : 100 [Physical 47, Holy 47]

: 100 [Physical 47, Holy 47] Special Ability : n/a

: n/a Location: Purchased from Exacter Dunmire in Skyrest for 600 Vitality.

The Orion Preacher Hammer is a really solid offering for the early game as it has a fast-moving moveset, knocks back enemies effectively, and deals both Physical and Holy damage. While it may not have a special passive ability like some of the other entries on this list, it makes up for it with brute force. Plus, it scales with Radiance, so if you’re looking to build a magic class, this is an ideal candidate.

And with that, we conclude our guide on the best weapons to get early in Lords of the Fallen.