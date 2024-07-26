Derelict Trello Link (July 2024)

There are many unique Roblox experiences, but for this one that is quite complex, you’ll definitely need the Derelict Trello link. Indeed, we will guide you through where to find the board and the most important information you can find in there. Keep reading to find out what you need!

What Is the Derelict Trello Link?

Click here for the Derelict Trello link. It was last tested and confirmed as active on July 26, 2024.

This link will take you to the official and updated Trello board for Derelict, where you can find all of the latest information and updates from the official sources. The board will also get new information regularly, so you might want to check back often.

What Is on The Derelict Trello Board?

On the board you can find all kinds of different and useful information, starting from the usual general information such as controls and how the game works.

Then, we move on to more useful columns such as areas (like Gideon’s Camp and Hollow’s Arch) and NPCs. Several of these cards contain specific YouTube videos that you can look at to get even more information.

Then there are columns for both enemies and bosses, with information and tips on how to defeat them and where you can find them. Moving on, there are more columns on all the weapons in the game, such as the Brute’s Hammer and all the different kinds of Swords, with useful stats and descriptions. Then there are individual cards on shields and accessories.

Finally, there are cards detailing all the potions in the game along with their effects, plus the many status effects, such as Curse and Melt, that you can get afflict on enemies. There is also a Quest column, that is still being worked on, but you can already see some tips for some of the initial ones in Derelict.

That’s all we have for you on the Derelict Trello link! For more boards for other Roblox experiences, check out our articles on Project Jojo Trello link and Type Soul Trello V2 link. We’ve also got the latest Anime Odyssey codes and an Anime Odyssey tier list.

