Upgrading your weapons in a Soulslike is absolutely critical if you want a fighting chance against the game’s myriad bosses. Usually, doing so is quite a straightforward affair. In CI Games’ latest action-RPG, however, you’ll have to jump through a few cryptic hoops before you can start tinkering with your weaponry’s stats. So, for those wondering how to upgrade weapons in Lords of the Fallen, here’s what you’ll need to do.

How to Unlock Weapon Upgrades in Lords of the Fallen

First things first: It’s important to note that upgrading your weapons is not accessible for the opening 8-10 hours of the game. That’s because you’ll need to do a few things first in order to unlock weapon upgrading in Lords of the Fallen. For those curious, here’s how.

Firstly, obtain the Prison Cell Key, which is dropped by the Congregator of Flesh boss within the Forsaken Fen. From the Vestige of Olleren, head down the path, and when you cross the bridge, it will break, initiating the boss battle. Next, when you come across a locked cell deeper inside the Forsaken Fen, you’ll be able to speak to the prisoners inside. You’ll be given the opportunity to either “Hand Over Prison Cell Key” or “Do nothing”. Make sure to hand over the Prison Cell Key. Now, when you travel back to the Vestige in Skyrest, go in the room opposite as highlighted below. Inside, you’ll find Gerlinde and Sparky. Speak to them, and you’ll be able to upgrade your weapons by selecting the “Upgrade Equipment” option.

What Resources Do You Need to Upgrade?

Image Source: CI Games via Twinfinite

When it comes to upgrading your weapons, shields, or catalysts, you’ll need to spend Deralium Fragments, Regular Deralium Nuggets or Large Deralium Shards. In addition, you’ll also need Vigor to pay for said upgrade as well.

Generally, the first upgrade costs 500 Vigor and requires two Deralium Fragments, though that number does increase as you further upgrade the specific weapon.

And that concludes our guide on how to upgrade weapons in Lords of the Fallen.