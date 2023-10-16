How to Upgrade Healing (Sanguinarix) in Lords of the Fallen

Like other Souls-like games, you will encounter numerous deaths while playing Lords of the Fallen. Besides getting good at combat, you can make the experience less painful by upgrading your Sanguinarix charges.

How to Increase Sanguinarix Charges in Lords of the Fallen

You can increase your Sanguinarix charges by offering Saintly Quintessences to Pieta in Skyrest Bridge. The woman will be the first major boss you will encounter, and she’s quite tough. Once you beat her, you can go down the spiraling staircase to reach Skyrest Bridge.

This will be your main base, and you will find several friendly NPCs in this area. Pieta will be standing behind Exacter Dunmire near the Vestige of Ethyrg. When speaking to her, you can select the ‘Upgrade Sanguinarix Charges’ option to increase your healing item capacity.

Image Source: Hexworks via Twinfinite

Initially, you will only get three Sanguinarix charges, but if you give one Saintly Quintessence, Pieta can raise the maximum number to four. Not only that, but the first upgrade will also increase your HP recovery by 20 percent. For further upgrades, you must bring multiple Saintly Quintessences to Pieta.

How to Get More Saintly Quintessences in Lords of the Fallen

You can get Saintly Quintessences from a special ‘chest’ in the Umbral realm. These treasure chests, called Umbral Belly, resemble a white corpse with a bulging belly. However, the most important feature is the shining golden halo behind their heads.

Like other interactable objects in this realm, you must use the Umbral Lamp to Soulflay the corpse. First, you must lock on to the treasure chest by pressing R3. Then, you need to hold LB and press RT to pull out the item from the corpse.

Image Source: Hexworks via Twinfinite

You will discover an Umbral Belly for the first time in the Defiled Sepulchre. After entering the Umbral realm and receiving the Wither tutorial, you can find this special treasure chest jutting out of the wall behind a group of Corrupted Penitents. You will encounter more Umbral Bellies in future areas, so make sure to keep your eyes open while exploring the Umbral realm.

Besides increasing your Sanguinarix charges, you can also decrease Lords of the Fallen‘s difficulty by equipping the best gear. If you’re just starting out, I highly recommend reading our best early weapons guide to get the strongest sword for your character.