How to Get Vestige Seeds in Lords of the Fallen

In most cases, bonfires and checkpoints are static locations in Soulslikes. However, Hexworks has tweaked the traditional formula by introducing a new mechanic that allows players to place their own Vestiges at select flowerbeds dotted around Mournstead. To do so, you’ll need special seeds, which begs the question: How do you get Vestige Seeds in Lords of the Fallen? If you’re curious, allow us to explain.

How to Obtain More Vestige Seeds

Thankfully, there are several different ways of acquiring this rare resource in Lords of the Fallen.

Firstly, you can obtain Vestige Seeds from defeating bosses and mini-bosses. For instance, the first major boss in the Abandoned Redcopse — Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal — and the Ruiner boss in Fitzroy’s Gorge are both guaranteed to drop one Vestige Seed. Meanwhile, mini-bosses like the Scourged Sister or the Mendacious Visage also drop Vestige Seeds as well.

On top of this, Vestige Seeds are also a fairly common drop from Umbral enemies such as the Womb of Despair, which are the monsters that resemble large moths and shoot out eggs.

Secondly, you’ll also be able to purchase them from Molhu in Skyrest Bridge for 2,500 Vigor each. She’s the undead merchant who upgrades your Umbral lamp and only appears in the Umbral.

Lastly, you’ll also be able to find the strange seeds when you’re out exploring the world. For example, one Vestige Seed can be acquired near the tunnel entrance in the Sunless Skein area amongst some other lootable items.

What Do Vestige Seeds Do?

As we mentioned up top, their main function is to spawn a checkpoint, known in-game as a seedling Vestige, where you can choose to either rest, fast-travel to another Vestige, upgrade your character’s stats, or select one of the game’s multiplayer options.

You won’t be able to plant them anywhere. Instead, you’ll need to find an Umbral flower bed, which can be distinguished by their distinct white flowers. When you’re in the close proximity of an Umbral flower bed, your Umbral lamp will begin to glow. Here, you’ll be able to plant them.

Do bear in mind, however, that you can only have one seedling Vestige at a time. As a result, when you place a new seedling Vestige, your prior one will be replaced by the new one.

And that's a wrap for our guide on how to get Vestige Seeds in Lords of the Fallen. For more, here's how to reset your skill points and the best weapons to get first.