How to Reset Your Skill Points in Lords of the Fallen

Sticking to the first build you pick at the start of the game can be quite difficult. Luckily, Lords of the Fallen offers a way for players to reset their skill points in the middle of a playthrough. In this guide, we’ll explain how the respec system works in this Souls-like title.

How to Respec Stats in Lords of the Fallen

You can respec your stats by speaking to Pieta in Skyrest Bridge. Besides upgrading your Sanguinarix, the woman also has the ability to reset your skill points if you select the ‘Reset Build’ option and offer a Rebirth Chrysalis.

Unfortunately, Rebirth Chrysalis is quite rare, and you’ll only encounter a handful of them in the game. The easiest one to grab can be found in Molhu’s shop at Skyrest Bridge for 8,000 Vigor.

You can find this friendly NPC inside the left chamber near the Vestige. The Umbral High Priest won’t appear in the real world, and you must rift into the Umbral realm to speak with him.

Image Source: Hexworks via Twinfinite

The first time I spoke with Molhu, I couldn’t find any Rebirth Chrysalis in his shop. It was only after I progressed the game for a bit and reached the Vestige of Blind Agatha that I could purchase this rare object.

Besides buying one from Molhu’s shop, you can also find Rebirth Chrysalis at these locations:

Available for purchase in Winterberry’s shop at Revelation Depths for 8,000 Vigor.

Collect one as loot at the Fief of the Chill Curse.

Collect one as loot at the Tower of Penance.

However, the best place to get Rebirth Chrysalis is at the Shrine of the Putrid Mother near Molhu in the Umbral Realm. Do note that this is an online co-op feature, and the community must reach Tier 2 of the shrine’s shop by spending enough Plucked Eyeballs. You can acquire this special currency by avenging defeated Lampbearers in the online co-op mode.

Now that you know how to respec your stats, I recommend checking out other Lords of the Fallen articles on Twinfinite. If you’re just starting out, I suggest reading our how to level up quickly guide to make yourself stronger as soon as possible.