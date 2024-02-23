Can You Beat Infinite Craft? Explained

Infinite Craft is a browser game that has gone viral due to its near-endless amount of combinations and possibilities. The game lets you keep merging different words for some truly ridiculous combinations, such as Assassin’s Creed and Attack on Titan. But, is it possible to beat Infinite Craft?

Recommended Videos

Can You Beat Infinite Craft?

It is not possible to beat Infinite Craft due to the nature of the browser game as a crafting simulator with over 200,000 combinations to discover. Theoretically, even if someone were to sit down and cover all 200,000 combinations for all words, there is no guarantee that they would get a victory screen that would alert them.

Furthermore, the 200,000 figure is an estimate from the creator, Neal Agerwal, who reports that this is the number of combinations players have collectively discovered. This number implies that there could be several hundred thousand more combinations yet to be discovered in Infinite Craft. Though the combinations might not be infinite, this ridiculous number ensures that they will feel infinite to practically everyone.

Maybe someone can eventually set up an AI powerful enough to beat Infinite Craft by simulating all possible permutations and combinations. Until then, there is no way to beat Infinite Craft and we’ll have to keep a close eye on Neal Agerwal on X for the latest developments. Due to the massive popularity of the game, we would not be surprised if the developer decides to throw in some massive new updates that further expand the mechanics and word pool.

Something like a Global Leaderboard could potentially be introduced in the future. If this were to happen, then the person at the top would be the closest to beating Infinite Craft. Until such an update, there’s no way to beat Infinite Craft (short of a cheeky message that may or may not mean anything). If you’re starting out, learn how to make fun combinations like Taylor Swift and iPhones.