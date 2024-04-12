BitLife is a game that gives you a lot of options. You can be a rock star, a murderer, a royal, or a lot of things in between. With that in mind, it’s only natural that there are a lot of challenges to complete that demand a certain playstyle. The Gatsby challenge, inspired both by F. Scott Fitzgerald and his legendary novel The Great Gatsby, is just one of those challenges. Here’s how to complete the Gatsby challenge in BitLife.

BitLife Gatsby Challenge Guide

To complete the Gatsby challenge in BitLife, players have to:

Have 20 friends

Live in New York

Become a famous author

Own a mansion

Host 10 wild parties

Become addicted to alcohol.

The best way to get started with the challenge is to set New York as your beginner location, and age up until you get to school. Then, start to befriend as many people as possible. It’s relatively easy to get twenty friends by the time you enter the career pool, but why not start as early as possible?

Of course, you’ll need to maintain these friendships. You can do this in the “Relationships” tab, and when you hit 12 you can choose to spend time with everyone with one convenient press of a button. Try to keep your smarts as high as possible – 80% is a decent baseline to aim for, but there’s no reason you shouldn’t go higher. Try to maintain this status all the way until your high school graduation.

Once you graduate high school, you’ll be given the choice to either find a job or go to University. Decent smarts can help you get an academic scholarship, and Universities also give you new opportunities to make friends, plus the option to join sororities or fraternities. If you’re successful then, when you graduate, there’s a chance that any employer will skip the interview stage and hire you on the spot.

Getting the Job

Once you’re out of education, it’s time to get a job as a writer. Unfortunately, as with any full-time job in the game, there’s no guarantee it’ll appear straight away. If it doesn’t, find something else in the meantime, keep your friendships high, and age up until it becomes available. If you pass the interview (or get hired on the spot by a frat brother/sorority sister), you’re officially a writer.

From there, you’ll need to work hard, and you’ll become famous within a few years. Once you start to accumulate fame, you can manage it from the activities tab. This offers four options, including book releases. Do whatever you can to get your fame as high as possible, and you’ll be earning hundreds of thousands with any book release. With high enough fame, you’ll also be able to earn a lot of money doing commercials or photoshoots.

Once you’ve earned enough money, start shopping for property. You’re looking for a mansion but, as with getting a job as a writer, there’s no guarantee one will be available. If it isn’t, just work on your friendships, career, and fame, and age up whenever you’re ready. Eventually, you’ll be given the option to purchase a mansion.

Once you have a mansion, it’s simply a case of doing what Gatsby did best: throwing parties. Not every party will be successful, but occasionally they’ll be bigger, up to hundreds of guests. You goal is to throw ten of these wild parties.

Finally, you’ll need to get addicted to alcohol. Again, there’s an element of chance to this – the easiest way to develop an alcohol addiction is to go to nightclubs and accept any drink offers. Eventually, you’ll get a pop-up confirming you’ve developed an addiction.

If you’ve done everything right, you’ll receive an alert confirming you’ve completed the Gatsby challenge. There’s no specific reward for doing so, but it ticks off as another challenge completed in your quest towards 100% completion.

That’s all for this guide. For more on BitLife, check out how to exorcise a ghost and how to become a secret agent.

