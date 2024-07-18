best teams to rebuild in college football 25 dynasty

EA Sports’ College Football 25 features a Dynasty mode that you can play to set up a team for yourself. You can start from scratch or choose a team, but doing so isn’t as simple as picking favorites. Here are the best teams to rebuild for College Football 25’s Dynasty mode.

A couple of factors play into choosing a team to rebuild. You’ll want to pay attention to the number of Stars each team has, representing its prestige rating. If you want a team that’s already formed a good base, go with one with more Prestige. You’ll also want to pay close attention to the offensive and defensive schemes to determine your play style.

Texas Longhorns

If you’re coming from the Madden series, the Pro Style offense of the Texas Longhorns will serve your playstyle nicely. This playbook is the closest you can find to the NFL’s various playbooks, so if that’s what you’re used to, the Longhorns might be the perfect base team. Not to mention, the quality of the players will be a major asset to your aspirations for success.

The multiple-defense scheme should also give you flexibility while the other team’s got the ball. The players’ skill makes it easier to pull off a wider variety of plays, and they’ll hold great value if you need to make changes. If you’ve got to make substitutions or trades, there will be plenty of talent to pick up the slack.

Ohio State Buckeyes

If you want variety in your offense, the Multiple Offense scheme of the Ohio State Buckeyes is for you. They’re already a great team as is made clear by their prestige, but you’ll have plenty of play-calling options at your disposal with the ball in your hands. You might not have access to as many trick plays, but you won’t be short of safer options.

The 4-2-5 defensive scheme gives your team flexibility on the line. You can use it for protecting against passing and running plays, so you can rest easy when your opponent has the ball. You will be left somewhat vulnerable on one side of the formation but with a strong safety, you’ll be able to cover even the strongest running offense.

Ohio Bobcats

If you want more of a challenge, start your Dynasty with the Ohio Bobcats to contrast Ohio State. The prestige is at the other end of the spectrum, with ratings significantly lower than many teams. The 4-2-5 defense might be versatile in some areas, but players on the team might not be able to pull off the plays as well as the Crimson Tide.

The challenge of starting with the Bobcats might be redeeming for plenty of players. It won’t be easy, but it shouldn’t be impossible. Trading and building from the ground up is in your hands, but your players might not be worth as much. You’ll have to play to earn your value, and then work with that value to build the team higher.

Michigan Wolverines

If you’re looking for a well-rounded team to keep up with the big dogs, look no further than the Wolverines. With a five-star prestige and an 87 across the board, the Wolverines might be just what you’re looking for to win some championships. The name doesn’t weigh as much as the Alabamas and Ohio States so recruitment might be challenging in comparison.

The Pro-Style offense should be enough to keep up with the best, but you can alternate with something more tactical. As the season progresses, you learn your style and can change to what works best. The 3-4 Multiple defense should give you the flexibility you need to take on changing offenses and having strong players will only reinforce that.

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide might be one of the best starting teams to build your dynasty from. Not only do they have the highest prestige attainable, but their Multiple Offense scheme is one of the most well-rounded options. If you’re looking for a challenge, you won’t find one here in Alabama. However, you’ve got plenty of freedom to make the team your own after a few weeks.

You can switch your playbooks and coaches to challenge the players with different schemes or be a dominating force. You’ll have plenty of flexibility in choosing and recruiting new players, and you can hone what you’ve already got into something unstoppable. Whatever team you choose, you’ll have plenty of options to make it your own.

For more on the game, check out the College Football 25 patch notes to see what’s new.

