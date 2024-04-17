Are you wondering what the best swords are in King Legacy? Well, there are a plethora of them, and having the best ones can accelerate each part of your progression in the action-packed Roblox game. So, scroll down, and let’s dive into the ranking, shall we?

Recommended Videos

What Are the Best Swords in King Legacy?

Below is the ordered list of the best swords in King Legacy. The most important criterion for their ranking is how well they perform through all game modes (raids, PvP, farming, etc.). So, take it as a list of investment priorities.

Image Source: Venture Lagoons Image Source: Venture Lagoons Image Source: Venture Lagoons

Best Swords List

Bloodmoon Twins – BDT is the best overall sword in the game. You can use it for virtually anything, from PvP to bosses. Night Blade v2 – It’s not the same as it was before, but it’s still the second-best sword for all game content. Acrospear – Maybe an unpopular opinion, but the Acrospear is still god-tier for raids. Also excellent for farming mats. Scepter of Flames – Excellent for raids and not hard to obtain. Saber v2 – Some consider it better than Blood Twins. I don’t, but it’s still probably the best sword for PvP in King Legacy. Phoenix Blade v2 – Best sword for killing the Red Eye Ape. Muramasa v1 – Excellent for the Sea King and the Hydra. Outperformed by others on different bosses. Hell Sword – Best sword for farming mats together with the Acrospear. Relatively easy to get, too. Authentic Triple Katana v1 – ATK v2 is really bad now, but v1 is solid and easy to obtain. Avalon – It’s dropping in value, but it’s still a good sword overall.

That concludes our ranking of the best swords in the King Legacy Roblox experience. If you found this guide helpful, make sure to bookmark Twinfinite. That way, you’ll have the go-to place for everything King Legacy-related just one click away.

For more, check out the Legacy Piece Trello link and fruits tier list. We’ve also got a Solo Leveling Arise weapons tier list for the upcoming anime game.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more