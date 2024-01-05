Top 10 Best Potions in Moonstone Island, Ranked

There are dozens of potions in Moonstone Island for players to choose from, but that doesn’t mean they’re all winners. Read on to discover all of the best potions in the entire game, ranked by usefulness!

10. Fire Resistance Potion

Fire Resistance potions are pretty self-explanatory, but they’re some of the most useful potions in Moonstone Island all the same. After all, no one likes getting slowly roasted to death when hunting for Spirits on Fire Islands. Here’s how to craft Fire Resistance potions in Moonstone Island:

Fire Resistance Potion – “Provides 100% resistance to damage from Fire hazards for one day.” 1 Glass Bottle + 1 Iron Ingot + 1 Fireball.

9. Poison Resistance Potion

Like Fire Resistance potions, Poison Resistance potions are some of the most useful potions in the game, despite not being very exciting. Having to cut an expedition short due to poisoning isn’t anyone’s idea of fun, so use this recipe to stock up on these life-savers in Moonstone Island:

Poison Resistance Potion – “Provides 100% resistance to damage from Poison hazards for one day.” 1 Glass Bottle + 1 Iron Ingot + 1 Poison.

8. Light Potion

Light potions are great for those who love to explore the dark, decrepit caves of Moonstone Island! They’re not quite as amazing as Night Vision potions, but they’re still a great option for night owls and cave explorers on a budget. Here’s the recipe for Light potions in Moonstone Island:

Light Potion – “Increases light radius for one day.” 1 Glass Bottle + 1 Sea Glass + 1 Moonstone.

7. Psychic Sight Potion

If you love Psychic spirits and are looking to add more to your collection, then you need to get your hands on a Psychic Sight potion! Here’s this awesome potion’s recipe:

Psychic Sight Potion – “Reveals the location of any ongoing Psychic Storms on your map. Only effective after sunset (20:00).” 1 Glass Bottle + 1 Sea Glass + 1 Dream Drop.

6. Speed Potion

Now this one may not seem like it’d be more useful than the previous potion entries on this list, but anyone who’s played this game for more than a few hours straight knows that your character is decidedly lacking in the speed department. If you think you could use an extra bit of pep in your step in Moonstone Island, then you’ll need this potion recipe:

Speed Potion – “Increases walking speed by 20% for one day.” 1 Glass Bottle + 1 Spark + 1 Clay.

5. Night Vision Potion

This potion is a great choice for those who love exploring at night. If you’re a nocturnal explorer in Moonstone Island and are tired of the low-visibility landscapes, then you should definitely commit this recipe to memory:

Night Vision Potion – “Increase visibility once the sun has set. Lasts for one day.” 1 Glass Bottle + 1 Eye Berry + 1 Sea Glass.

4. Invisibility Potion

This one is honestly pretty self-explanatory. I mean, who wouldn’t want to be invisible for an entire day if given the chance?? If you want to temporarily become the living equivalent of a ghost in Moonstone Island, then check out this wicked potion recipe:

Invisibility Potion – “Become Invisible for one day.” 1 Glass Bottle + 1 Dark Matter + 1 Magic Mushroom.

3. Time Dilation Potion

The Time Dilation potion is so incredibly useful, especially for those who spend a lot of time in their houses. Whether you’re spending hours crafting up useful potions or are just really into interior decorating, you’ll need to have this potion recipe memorized in Moonstone Island:

Time Dilation Potion – “Time doesn’t move forward while inside your home. Lasts one day.” 1 Glass Bottle + 1 Dark Matter + 1 Moonstone Ingot.

2. Abundance Potion

The Abundance potion may not be the most exciting potion in Moonstone Island, but it’s easily one of the most useful potions in the entire game. If you’re tired of running out of basic materials at the worst times, then you seriously need to stock up on Abundance potions! Here’s this incredibly useful potion’s recipe:

Abundance Potion – “Trees and Rocks drop 30% more resources for one day.” 1 Glass Bottle + 1 Clay + 1 Wood.

1. Luck Potion

The Luck potion is, hands down, the most useful and valuable potion in Moonstone Island. Seriously, if you want to get rich in Moonstone Island with little to no extra effort, then you should definitely try to get your hands on as many of these potions as possible. Here’s the recipe for Luck potions in Moonstone Island:

Luck Potion – “Increases the amount of gold found in chests by 100% for one day.” 1 Glass Bottle + 100 Gold + 1 Moonstone.

And that's it for our ranked list of the best potions in Moonstone Island! Whether you're always on the go or just want to take it easy in your in-game home, this list has a potion for every player.