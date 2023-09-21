How to Set Up Your First Home in Moonstone Island

In Moonstone Island, it’s important to ensure you have a home set up to return to after a long day of Alchemist training. This way, you’ll be able to safely rest for the night without having to worry about renting a room at the Tavern or needing Waldo to come to your rescue. If you’re wondering how you can set up your first home in Moonstone Island so you can start focusing on important Quests and tasks, then we’ve got all the information you’re looking for.

How to Set Up the Alchemist Tent in Moonstone Island

In Moonstone Island, the first type of home that you’ll have access to is an Alchemist Tent. Thankfully, your parents will equip you with one of these before you leave for your year of Alchemist training.

To get started in setting up this tent, you’ll need to ensure you’ve left home for your adventure in the Sky Islands.

After doing so, you’ll soon have an unfortunate crash onto Moonstone Island, where you will eventually pass out. Thankfully, Ossono, one of the island’s residents, notices you and hauls you to safety for the night. After waking up in the Tavern, head out the door and talk to Ossono at the counter. After a brief introduction, she will advise you that there is a spot just outside of town on the island where you can set up your tent.

Head out and choose one of the available areas to do so. In my playthrough, I found a nice spot just North of the Tavern.

Now, you’ll need to clear the area of any rocks, grass, and trees using your tools. This will take a few in-game hours to do, but once you’ve created a decent-sized space, you can finally set up your tent.

Image Source: Studio Supersoft via Twinfinite

To do so, select the Alchemist Tent from your inventory, and then choose where you’d like to place it on the map. Just like that, your tent will be good to go, complete with a Chest and Bed inside for you to store extra items and catch some shuteye. It’s not perfect, but it’s a start. Now you can go ahead and focus on obtaining some of the different items and objects you’ll need to help you build something a little fancier to live in.

Moonstone Island – How to Upgrade to an Alchemist House

Upgrading your tent for an Alchemist House is quite time consuming in Moonstone Island, and will likely take several in-game days to achieve.

To take the first step toward obtaining an Alchemist House, you’ll need to acquire a Furnace. You can get a Furnace from Ferra at the Smithy as a reward for completing her first Questline. If you’re not sure where to find the Smithy, you can refer to the building I’m standing outside of in the screenshot below. Remember, Ferra will only be there during her work hours, though.

Image Source: Studio Supersoft via Twinfinite

After obtaining the furnace, you’ll need to place it in a handy location somewhat close to your tent. Once this furnace is all set, you’ll be able to create Ingots, which can then be used to craft a Moonstone Enchanter. To craft a Moonstone Enchanter, you’ll need 1x Moonstone Ingot, 3x Copper Ingots, and 3x Iron Ingots.

Copper and Iron can be commonly found in any of the hidden underground mines on the Sky Islands. Moonstones, on the other hand, are a little less common, but can be found on Sky Islands or inside Treasure Chests. If you’re having some trouble locating these rarities within your world, then feel free to check out our complete guide on how to find Moonstones for some extra pointers.

Once you’ve got the required Ingots, go ahead and craft your Moonstone Enchanter. This is a unique crafting table that lets you create magical items, including an Alchemist House. To craft an Alchemist House, you’ll need to obtain 150x Wood, 150x Stone, and 3x Moonstone Ingots.

Image Source: Studio Supersoft via Twinfinite

Once you’ve obtained these materials, simply open your Moonstone Enchanter, and craft your Alchemist House. This will add the facility to your inventory, where you can then click and place it on the map just as you did your Tent. Finally, home, sweet home.

That’s everything you need to know about how to set up your first home in Moonstone Island. Now that you’ve got a base to return to after a hard day of exploration, farming, or Spirit taming, why not check out our guide for how to obtain a Fishing Rod and go Fishing? This is a fun activity that can easily earn you some extra coins each day, so it may be worth a glance.