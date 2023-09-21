How to Get & Use Moonstones in Moonstone Island

Moonstone Island has a variety of different materials that you can forage and collect to craft new buildings, decorations, and tools for yourself during your year of Alchemist Training. However, not all crafting materials are as easy to find or obtain as others, with Moonstones being one of the rarer items in the game. If you’re wondering why these odd little rocks are so important and where you can find them during your playthrough, we’ve got all the information you’ll need, so follow along below.

What Moonstones Are For in Moonstone Island

In Moonstone Island, Moonstones are a rare material that can be used to craft several important items that you’ll rely on using each day, such as a new Broom. However, Moonstones can also be placed in a Furnance to create Moonstone Ingots. Moonstone Ingots are required in many Moonstone Enchanter recipes to create more useful and powerful Magical Items, such as Spirit Barns, Gliders, and even Alchemist Houses.

Image Source: Studio Supersoft via Twinfinite

How to Find Moonstones in Moonstone Island

If you ignore the Moonstone Enchanter recipes and don’t prioritize crafting a few of the handy items inside, you’ll soon find yourself restricted in what you’re able to accomplish with each day of your Alchemist Training. For this reason, you’ll want to make locating and collecting Moonstones one of your top priorities. Luckily, there are a couple of different ways to obtain Moonstones, which we’ll explain below.

Moonstones can be found while exploring various Sky Islands throughout your world map. Most Sky Islands will have one Moonstone hidden on them, usually located within a long patch of grass. Moonstones can be most easily encountered during nighttime, as they will glow in the dark, making them much easier to locate.

Image Source: Studio Supersoft via Twinfinite

Each island will only have one Moonstone that can be discovered, but these regenerate every Season. There are also one hundred different Sky Islands to discover, so as long as you keep exploring every day, you should be able to build up a nice stash.

Alternatively, there’s also a chance you can pick up the odd Moonstone here or there from loot within Treasure Chests. Treasure Chests can be found inside hidden underground Mines, or within Dungeons. There are numerous Dungeons and hidden Mines scattered across the various Sky Islands, so once again obtaining Moonstones requires some heavy exploration. If you aim to clear Dungeons during the day, and then search for Moonstones during the night, you should be able to find them on a pretty consistent basis.

That’s everything you need to know about what Moonstones are and where you can find them in Moonstone Island. Now that you know all about this handy crafting material, why not check out our guide for how to get a Fishing Rod and go fishing? This is a fun little activity that can earn you some easy money during your days of Alchemist Training, so it might be worth a glance.