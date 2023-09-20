5 Things to Do First in Moonstone Island

Moonstone Island offers gameplay experiences within a procedurally generated world with plenty to do. Between farming, crafting, exploration, monster taming, and dungeon diving, it’s easy to find yourself lost or overwhelmed when you’re just starting out. Don’t worry though, we’ve rounded up 5 worthwhile activities to complete first during your Moonstone Island playthrough, which will help set you up for a much easier long-term experience, so follow along below.

1. Set Up Your Tent

The first thing you’ll need to do once you’ve started your Moonstone Island adventure is clear an area and set up your tent. This will be your very first home until you unlock further upgrades, and will allow you to safely rest overnight without needing to pay for a room at the Inn.

To set up your tent, you’ll want to find a spot nice and close to town, and then clear out any grass, trees, and rocks that are getting in the way. You can always come back and pretty things up later, but for now you’ll just need something to get by. So, go ahead and clear a space and then set your tent down, and you’ll be all set for setting out exploring your new world.

2. Craft a Balloon

Unfortunately, shortly after setting out on your adventure, you’ll be faced with misfortune as your Broom breaks, sending you crashing down onto the Islands. While you’re rescued by the lovely Ossono and provided safety by the townspeople of Moonstone Island, you’ll still need to find a new way to fly between the various sky islands so you can explore and complete your quests, at least until you can make a new Broom.

The easiest way to achieve this is by crafting a Balloon. These are the most simple transport methods, allowing you to float across the sky to reach new locations. Thankfully, you can craft a Balloon within your very first day of Alchemist Training. It is created from Cloth, which is one of the easiest materials to obtain. To craft a piece of Cloth, you’ll need some Fibre, which can be found by cutting down patches of long grass. After you have some Cloth, you can combine three pieces to craft a Balloon and set sail through the mysterious skies once again.

3. Meet the Town Residents and Receive Your Starter Quests

After introducing herself to you after your big crash, Ossono will mention that you should take a look around town and introduce yourself to the various residents who live on Moonstone Island. This is one of the first things that you’ll want to do during your playthrough, as several of these residents have very easy and beneficial starter quests that you can follow to set yourself up with some nice bonus items and money to make your first purchases and start making your place feel more like home.

Among these, there are a couple of important quests that you should seek out first, if possible. First, you’ll want to introduce yourself to Zed at the Science Center on the west side of Moonstone Island. He’ll task you with some Spirit Research, which will enable you to build a Spirit Barn once you complete the required Quest. This is very important, as you’ll need a Spirit Barn if you wish to house more than three Spirits in total.

Additionally, you should also make sure to speak to Ferra at the Smithy, as she will give you a starter quest that will grant you access to your very own Furnace so that you can create Ingots to craft various Tools, Magical Items, Facilities, and Decorations.

4. Go On Your First Night Exploration and Hunt For Moonstones

Moonstones are valuable items that can be foraged, turned into Ingots, and used to craft various Magical items. Moonstones can be found both from Treasure Chests in various dungeons and mines, but can also be found located on the sky islands that you discover within your world. Every Island houses just one Moonstone, but these respawn each season. Moonstones can usually be found in the glass and will have a small glowing light to indicate their presence, so keep your eyes peeled during your nighttime exploration.

5. Clear Your First Dungeon

Dungeons are a great way to get your hand on some extra gold, potions, items, and various other materials that you can sell for an easy profit. Luckily, there’s a dungeon located within Moonstone Island, on the Northeastern side of town near the Sauna. This is a great place to start for getting used to the various puzzles and obstacles you’ll encounter during your exploration of various Sky Island dungeons and will give you a good chance to level up your Spirits as you go.

That’s everything you need to know about five things to do first in Moonstone Island. Now that you know where to get started, why not check out our guide covering how to get a Fishing Rod and Catch Fish? This is a fun side activity that you can try out after completing the tasks above, and you can even sell your catch of the day for some extra coins when you’re done.