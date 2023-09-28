Best Payday 3 Mods (& How to Install Them)

Payday modders have made the overall heisting experience easier, adding more advanced bots and unique cosmetics. And now, the community is hard at work once again with the third installment to improve the base game mechanics further. So, if you want to enhance your experience in the game, we’ll show you the best Payday 3 mods and how to install them.

How to Install Mods in Payday 3

Before we get into the best mods for Payday 3, you’ll probably want to learn how to install them first. Steam/Epic Games Store users can follow these instructions:

Go to the game file’s Properties tab. Press the General section. Under Launch Options, enter ‘-fileopenlog’ Go to the Installed Files tab and hit ‘Browse…’ Click on the PAYDAY3 folder. Select Content, then Paks. Create a new folder titled ‘~mods’ under Paks. Download mod. Drag the mod (with .pak) to the corresponding folder.

Although Steam and Epic Games utilize different schematics, they are more or less the same thing; only Epic Games’ Launch Options and Installation are accessible in the game file. You must also extract any zip files for it to work successfully.

There isn’t a surefire way to do this feature for console users, though, you can take advantage of the Xbox app if you’re a Game Pass user. Through this route, you’ll need to click the three dots on Payday 3 and then select the Files tab to transfer the mods.

What Are the Best Mods for Payday 3?

Now that we’ve covered how to install mods, it’s time to have some fun with the best community-made creations in Payday 3.

Mute Heist Contractors

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via smiley

One of the most annoying features of Payday 3’s menu screen is the narration of contractors when you first open up a heist. Even more so, players who tuned in during the game’s launch had to endure these speeches repeatedly, forcing some to memorize the lines with each passing session. That’s where this mute mod comes in to remove these dialogues entirely, where you can begin the heist in peaceful silence.

Simple Armor & Health HUD

Image Source: Starbreeze via LesnovBrascovitch

It can be tricky to determine the current state of enemies and teammates since the game doesn’t feature an armor and health bar for everyone else around you. Fortunately, this mod can finally help you keep track of their level, giving you more of an idea of how long it will take to bring them down. You can also install the Damage Pop-Up HUD mod to know how much damage has been inflicted on foes.

The Mystery Machine

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via komarek

While Payday 3 has nothing to do with mysteries and crime-solving adventures (in fact, it’s the exact opposite), the Mystery Machine mod can change up the style of the classic getaway van. It can make heists much more entertaining as the colorful vehicle makes its way to you to save the day. Even if you aren’t a Scooby-Doo lover, it’s a nice change from the relatively dull design of the car.

Change Neon Cradle Club Music

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

To make the Rock the Cradle mission livelier, you can install a few mods to change up the music in the Neon Cradle nightclub. Yakuza 0 fans can download the Friday Night Nightclub Music mod to jam out to a notable dance song from the installment. Or, players can download Sly Cooper 2’s Greasy Sweet theme to show off their love for everyone’s favorite energetic iguana.

Dawg Mask

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Javgarag

Payday 2 fans may remember the iconic Dawg mask, also known as the Doge meme, that added some cuteness to the thrilling heists. However, the item was sadly left out of this version with its limited amount of disguises, that is, until this mod brought it back. The item replaces Chains’ default mask, permitting you to become the ultimate Doge heister.

A Variety of Phone Screens

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via BestAssassin4

Watch Dogs lovers can get their hacking done the right way with this mod that transcends the phone’s interface into Payday 3. But it doesn’t have to stop there with the countless phone mods created by the community, including a bunch of TikTok memes. Players can also make the experience more realistic by downloading the cracked screen mod for those who have gone through the struggles of dropping their phone.

Memorable Loot Bags

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Lenny

If you’ve been browsing the Payday 3 forums, you may come across the Among Us bags that replace the loot with the famous characters from the social deduction game. With this mod, you’ll be able to throw all the Among Us-designed items into the getaway van, as well as see them in action when a teammate holds onto them. Aside from this object, you can download the Borderlands’ chest mod to get yet another design for your loot.

That does it for our picks of the best Payday 3 mods and how to install them. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the best stealth build.