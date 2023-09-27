All Payday 3 Voice Actors Listed

While Payday 3’s launch may not have been what it was meant to be, there is still plenty about the game to love. Among those things is the voice performance of the talented group of voice actors behind the masks, but some people might be surprised to see just who voiced who. If you’re interested in a little peek into the metaphorical safehouse, here’s all the main Payday 3 voice actors.

Who Voiced the Payday Squad in Payday 3?

Image Source: Deep Silver via Twinfinite

There are six main members of the Payday squad this time around, with the addition of Pearl to the team. However, while the character of Wolf is still the same in the game, behind the scenes there’s been a bit of a switch-up.

Dallas – Simon Kerr

Image Source: Deep Silver via Twinfinite

Simon Kerr is a returning member of the Payday squad, all the way from the very beginning. Other than that, he’s lent his voice to Bionicle Heroes doing some background voice work and Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 as the voice of Taserface. Kerr is no stranger to working on video games, and his experience makes for a convincing performance during the game.

Chains – Damion Poitier

Image Source: Deep Silver via Twinfinite

While also returning from his performance in Payday 2, Damion Poitier has been in a variety of content over the years, ranging from the film Jarhead to the TV show The Flash. He also went uncredited for his brief role as Thanos at the end of The Avengers, before the role was given to Josh Brolin. Not only that, but he’s done professional stunt work in films like Thor: The Dark World and Star Trek.

Hoxton – Pete Gold

Image Source: Deep Silver via Twinfinite

Outside of having played the role of Hoxton since the first installment in the Payday franchise, Pete Gold has worked on other video game projects like Total War: Warhammer II and Astrologaster, where he performed the voices for Nicholas Mugg, Ricardo Ferraro and Richard Smith. His experience with the Payday franchise remains clear in his commanding and curt performance in the new installment.

Joy – Siu-see Hung

Image Source: Deep Silver via Twinfinite

Siu-see Hung has done acting and voice work on numerous TV shows for both adult and child audiences such as Unexpected Reunion, #SketchPack and Thomas and Friends, but she’s been in other games as well. She voiced some of the additional voices throughout Horizon Forbidden West and Total War: Three Kingdoms.

Pearl – Rebecca LaChance

Image Source: Deep Silver via Twinfinite

Although Pearl is new to the Payday squad, Rebecca LaChance is by no means new to the video game industry. She’s done voices for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, The Bradwell Conspiracy, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and plenty more. Needless to say, she fits in perfectly with the rest of the team.

Wolf – Nicklas Berglund

Image Source: Deep Silver via Twinfinite

Nicklas Berglund took on a hefty challenge in stepping into the shoes of Ulf Andersson for the role of Wolf, but he had plenty of experience behind him to make the transition confidently. He’s done voice work in both English and Swedish, for productions like Lego Star Wars, The Witcher and Marvel’s What If? so he had a strong background prior to stepping onto the heist scene.

Who Was the Supporting Cast for Payday 3?

Along with the Payday squad themselves, there were plenty of other great voice performances in the game, with a guest star who’s name might just sound a bit familiar.

Kosha Engler as Shade

Doug Cockle as Bile

Jill Winternitz as Agent Rebecca Stone

Elizabeth Chan as Shayu

Ilia Volok as Vlad

Ice T as Mac

That’s about it for the main cast of Payday 3. There are always plenty more voices doing the supporting work for NPCs and background characters, but these were the ones who you’re going to hear the most in the game. Whether you’re looking for guides on codes to in-game vaults or how to get your money back, check out some of our other posts.