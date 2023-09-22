Payday 3 Rock the Cradle: How to Fix ‘Can’t Show Invitation to Bouncer’ Bug

The Neon Cradle nightclub is one of Payday 3’s best set pieces, but it’s also one of its hardest. Getting through this one without triggering the cops isn’t an easy challenge, and it’s made all the harder thanks to a bouncer who seems to like bending the rules. Here’s what to do to if you encounter the ‘can’t show invitation to bouncer’ bug in Payday 3.

What To Do If You Can’t Show The Invitation To The Bouncer In Payday 3

At launch, Payday 3’s Rock the Cradle mission is bugged, and will sometimes not allow you to show the invitation to the bouncer so you can complete the stealth route of the heist. The only current solution is to exit the heist completely and enter the mission fresh.

You may be tempted to simply vote to restart the heist to try again, but this does not work. As such, you’re forced to exit back to the main menu to try the mission again.

There’s currently no way to ensure the bouncer accepts your invitation at this time. If he does accept the invitation, the door will open into the VIP area, but otherwise he will simply ignore you. This is a frustrating glitch, especially as there are several steps to complete before you are able to determine if the bouncer is bugged.

You can still complete the mission by attracting the attention of the guards, or doing the alternative reconfiguring the speakers objective, but neither is the optimal stealth run.

With any luck, the bug will be fixed sooner rather than later, but for now, restarting the mission from the main menu is the only solution when it comes to fixing the 'can't show invitation to bouncer' bug in Payday 3.