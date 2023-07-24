Best Legion Decks in Marvel Snap: Is Legion Worth Buying?

We’re now halfway through the Rise of the Phoenix season and so far we’ve got Phoenix Force in the Battle Pass, which didn’t have destroy or movement players drooling over it, Echo last week, which also didn’t make too much noise, and Jean Grey, which I’ll say seems to be the best card of the batch. Before the final card, Mirage, drops next week, we have Legion to analyze. The mutant with identity disorder is the newest addition to Series 4, costing 3,000 on release, and will be also available in this week of Spotlight Caches. Is Legion worth adding to your decks though? Keep reading to find out.

Is Legion Worth Buying in Marvel Snap?

Legion is a 5-cost and 8-Power card with the On Reveal ability to turn each other location into the one he was played at. Legion’s counters can include Cosmo, Juggernaut, Aero, Galactus, and even Spider-Ham, not to mention multiple annoying or limited locations. On the other hand, locations like Shuri’s Lab, The Nexus, or Project Pegasus can provide some crazy combos for you… and the opponent as well. Legion has a massive lack of synergy too, mostly because of its expensive 5-cost, after all, who would play him when they can drop Devil Dinosaur or Iron Man instead? With its high cost, the one card he might have the most synergy with is Magik. If you get to play Magik, recently changed to a 3-cost card, and Legion on turn 4 or 5, you can make sure the game will have 7 rounds, giving you — and the opponent — more chances to play bigger cards. And this is basically how Legion works best, with Magik, prolonging matches. Is that enough to buy or waste your Spotlight Caches to unlock him? I don’t think so.

Legion is a very situational card that doesn’t synergize well with many others, and his expensive price doesn’t make it worth slotting him into your already-made decks, because you likely already have a better card there. Can it be fun? Of course! But maybe for a gamble in the Spotlight Cache, I personally wouldn’t spend 3,000 Tokens on Legion.

Best Legion Decks in Marvel Snap

If you opened a Spotlight Cache and got Legion, here are some interesting decks to get the best out of him.

Legion & Hela Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Invisible Woman

Electro

Magik

Iron Lad

Legion

Iron Man

Modok

The Infinaut

The Living Tribunal

Hela

Onslaught

Giganto

A bit of a situational deck, yes, but if you manage to make it work, it will definitely grant you some cubes. We use Invisible Woman to hide Modok and Hela — in that order — in the last turns, while Electro will give us access to Legion faster. Only play Legion if you already placed Magik, to make sure the game will be 7 matches long and you’ll be able to do everything as planned. On the final turn, Invisible Woman will reveal Modok who will discard all the 6-costs in your hand at once, and Hela, who will bring all of them back to your side.

Legion & Sera Miracle Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Kitty Pryde

Nova

Zabu

Jeff

Angela

Scarlet Witch

Magik

Killmonger

Enchantress

Shang-Chi

Sera

Legion

It always amazes me how Sera Miracle can be so diverse featuring new cards without losing its winning essence. Playing Zabu on turn 2 or 3 is a must to make this deck work. Angela is another great card that can be repeatedly boosted by Kitty Pryde. We need Magik to make the match longer and have more chances of pulling Sera. It’s a good strategy to leave a location empty, giving the opponent the thought that you won’t play there. On the final turn, claim that lonely spot with your 2-cost Shang-Chi or Enchantress and easily knock down their strong cards.

Ongoing Legion Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Ant-Man

Invisible Woman

Electro

Mystique

Magik

Iron Lad

Devil Dinosaur

Legion

Iron Man

Klaw

The Living Tribunal

Onslaught

We’re going for the high-stakes win with Electro, getting our most expensive and strongest cards out before the opponent. As always, Magik will bring the 7th turn and Legion will guarantee that before their Scarlet Witch appears on turn 6 surprisingly ending the game while they’re ahead. Iron Lad can be a great shortcut for a good card you didn’t manage to pull, like Magik herself. With plenty of power in one deck, The Living Tribunal will make a perfect entry on turn 6, followed by Onslaught on turn 7, evenly dividing all your strength across the board.

If you pass on Legion and don’t really want other players messing around with the locations, you might want to have a look at some of our decks featuring Cosmo and Goose, since those two animals are excellent counters.