The Pirate is one of 19 available classes in Hero Siege, with a focus on range attacks with guns and bows. A Pirate has access to two different skill trees and has a 5% higher chance of finding rare loot. Here’s our pick for the best Hero Siege Pirate builds.

Best Hero Siege Pirate Builds

Gunner

This build harnesses the Gunner skill tree, which has a focus on explosive AOE damage. A decent gunner can cause massive destruction, and has “too many explosions” ever been a problem in a video game?

Pirate Captain’s Hat/Boots/Flag/Shirt: These items may be outclassed on their own, but together they complete the Pirate set. The buffs they offer make them a fantastic combination, and even better they boost your fire damage. Completing the set grants the Black Beard’s Remains bonus. This essentially doubles your attack by shooting two bullets instead of one.

Flamebringer/Jack and Fred: The Flamebringer is among the most powerful bows in the game when it comes to pure damage. Additionally, the fire elemental damage complements the Gunner's natural skillset well. If the idea of a classic, pistol-wielding Pirate is more appealing to you, then Jack and Fred is a pair of pistols that cause either fire or ice damage.

Molten Hands: As well as significant boosts to strength and fire damage, these gloves grant a boost to your attack speed.

Commander's Sash: The Pirate is a squishy class, which does well to avoid getting up close and personal. After all, there's a reason it specializes in ranged damage. This sash has decent defense and boosts both your critical hit rate and critical damage. Additionally, this sash will boost your dodging, helping you avoid damage.

Raven's Claw: This fantastic item boosts your crit rate by 10%, all your talents by one, and your strength by 1,200, alongside a bevy of other boons.

Bottle of Sake: When fully leveled up, this potion boosts your crit rate by 8% and critical damage by 12%. It also unlocks the Drunken Kung Fu skill, which offers a temporary 100% boost to your critical damage.

Demon's Eye Ring: This ring is a good choice all around thanks to its +1 boost to all talents, and an additional point to a random stat.

Plunderer

The Plunderer class takes Piracy in a different direction, with a focus on ice over fire. However, that doesn’t make the class any less destructive in the right hands.

Pirate Captain’s Hat/Boots/Flag/Shirt: These items may be outclassed on their own, but together they complete the Pirate set. The buffs they offer make them a fantastic combination, and even better they boost your fire damage. Completing the set grants the Black Beard’s Remains bonus, which essentially doubles your attack by shooting two bullets instead of one. The only issue here is that the items boost the fire element, but not ice. However, the set bonus and individual skills make up for it in our eyes.

Jack and Fred: A cold elemental Jack and Fred has high attack speed, crit bonuses, cold damage, and shoots two bullets per shot.

Frost Glimmer Gloves/Frosty Hands: These two items are similar, but with one key difference. The Frosty Hands has a slightly higher movement speed, while the Frost Glimmer Gloves offer a faster cooldown.

Commander's Sash: As above, this sash's selection of boons makes it the best belt in the game for the Plunderer.

As above, this sash’s selection of boons makes it the best belt in the game for the Plunderer. Bottle of Sake: When fully leveled up, this potion boosts your crit rate by 8% and critical damage by 12%. It also unlocks the Drunken Kung Fu skill, which offers a temporary 100% boost to your critical damage.

When fully leveled up, this potion boosts your crit rate by 8% and critical damage by 12%. It also unlocks the Drunken Kung Fu skill, which offers a temporary 100% boost to your critical damage. Demon’s Eye Ring: This ring is a good choice all around thanks to its +1 boost to all talents, and an additional point to a random stat.

