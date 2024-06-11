How to Complete Hunger Issue Quest in Hero Siege

I’ve been having fun decimating monsters while completing quests in Hero Siege. One of the quests that took me a while to find and gave me a hard time completing was Hunger Issue. The quest will have you hunting for ingredients to cook a maggot stew (EW!). Let’s look at how to complete the Hunger Issue quest in Hero Siege.

Recommended Videos

How to Start Hunger Issue Quest in Hero Siege

Hunger Issue is the second quest in Hero Siege given to you by Ahriman, The Crow Keeper. He’s located in the Outskirts of Inoya and you’ll be able to pick up the Hunger Issue quest right after you complete the first one from him named “Pest Control.”

Image Source: Panic Art Studios

Completing Hunger Issue Quest in Hero Siege

Here are the steps you need to follow to complete the Hunger Issue quest.

Locate Ahriman, The Crow Keeper in the Outskirts of Inoya, and complete the “Pest Control” quest. Once you return the quest and receive rewards, he’ll give you the “Hunger Issue” quest. After taking the quest, head over to the “Fields of Battle” prepared for, you’ve guessed it, battle. You’ll encounter different monsters here, but your main goal is to kill as many maggots as you can. This will help you accumulate the “Maggot Carcasses” for the quest. Once you’ve got 30 maggots in the bag, head over to the Pumpkin Patch by passing through the “Witching River” You’ll need to harvest five Crimson Pumpkins scattered around the area for the quest. After harvesting the pumpkins, head towards the “Woodhill Plains.” Here, you’ll find the Maggot Stew Cauldron in front of the Black Tower. Click on the cauldron to start cooking the maggot stew. Once you’re done cooking, talk to Ahriman who’s conveniently chilling right next to the cauldron. Return the quest to him and get the rewards.

Several players were complaining on forums like Steam and Reddit about how they were having trouble completing the Hunger Issue quest. However, after spending hours exploring every nook and cranny of Hero Siege, I was able to complete this quest. I hope this will help you finish the quest successfully and reap those sweet rewards as well.

That’s all for this guide! For other big titles, we’ve got plenty of guides on Destiny 2 The Final Shape. Here’s how to unlock Prismatic Aspects on a second character and how to activate Transcendence. We’ve also got tips on all Prismatic Fragments in The Final Shape.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy