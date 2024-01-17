Best FSS Hurricane Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

Old Modern Warfare 2 weapons are rising in popularity by players looking to find the next hidden overpowered gun to take advantage of. The FSS Hurricane, while good, may not be the best of the best just yet. For now, we have a look at the best MW3 FSS Hurricane loadout to see how brightly it shines.

Best FSS Hurricane Warzone Loadout

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best FSS Hurricane Attachments

The FSS Hurricane is an SMG that never really touched the upper echelons during Warzone 2. Its decently fast fire rate was its only boon compared to other top-tier SMGs at the time. Now that we have moved into the new age, the FSS Hurricane finds itself in a comfy position that may only be improved with Activision’s recent history of buffing old MW2 weapons.

The best attachments are as follows:

Barrel : FSS Cannonade 16″

: FSS Cannonade 16″ Underbarrel : DR-6 Handstop

: DR-6 Handstop Ammunition : 5.7X28MM Overpressured

: 5.7X28MM Overpressured Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

The FSS Cannonade 16″ barrel is an obvious pick-up for helping the FSS Hurricane reach higher damage numbers and more consistent TTK, regardless of close-medium range. For better mobility we have the DR-6 Handstop paired with the FSS OLE-V Laser to drastically increase ADS speeds, movement speeds, and sprint-to-fire speeds. This ensures you are always quick on the draw. For some extra bite to our bullets, we use Overpressured ammunition to gain an upper hand over our opponents.

Finally, use the Demo Fade Pro Stock for some stability improvements, reducing recoil, gun kick, and helping with some hip fire accuracy as a little bonus.

Best FSS Hurricane Perks

Here we will list our general perk package for Warzone. Feel free to swap in other perks to your preference. For those wanting a basic set that will do them good, then read on.

The best perks are as follows:

Perk 1 : Battle Hardened

: Battle Hardened Perk 2 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 3 : Tempered

: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

For our perk slots 1 and 2, we use Battle Hardened and Double Time. They are almost a must-have pair. Battle Hardened protects you from the constant flashbang or concussion spam that Warzone players are adapting to. Double Time increases your Tac Sprint duration and recharge time so you can traverse Urzikstan with some safety.

We prefer Tempered in slot 3 as it gives us a faster plating time, utilizes more efficient plates, and frees up some backpack space for grenades, flashes, or other gadgets. As our last perk, we use High Alert as an option to give you much-needed information and save your life from unwanted sniper fire.

Best FSS Hurricane Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best FSS Hurricane Attachments

The FSS Hurricane is in a much better spot in Modern Warfare 3; its position as an SMG is already the perfect boon. Sliding around the map with a fast-paced weapon will naturally cement you more kills and a higher leaderboard position, but with the right attachments, we can make the FSS Hurricane even more unstoppable.

Muzzle : HMRES Mod Suppressor S

: HMRES Mod Suppressor S Underbarrel : XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Demo Quicksilver Stock

: Demo Quicksilver Stock Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

To keep us off the minimap we utilize the HMRES Mod Suppressor S for the innate tactical advantage while also profiting from increased damage range. The XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop is the perfect amalgamation of positive stats that elevate the FSS Hurricane higher while mitigating the Demo Quicksilver Stock’s negatives.

Finally, the Sakin ZX Grip provides some further stability since as an SMG the FSS Hurricane already sports some of the best mobility.

Best FSS Hurricane Perks

The FSS Hurricane will benefit more from mobility perks to facilitate our game plan so we want to slip on body gear that have mobility-esque bonuses.

The best Perks are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Gloves : Commando Gloves

: Commando Gloves Boots : Covert Sneakers

: Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

The Infantry Vest is one of the best you can get, increasing your Tac Sprint duration and recharge time for quicker movement through the maps. Our Commando Gloves ensure that we stay on our feet even when reloading; the unique ability of these particular gloves. Combat Sneakers, meanwhile, remove the footstep audio (Dead Silence), allowing you to catch enemies off-guard as you full sprint your way into their spawn.

To top it all off, we have EOD padding that will keep you safe from stray frag grenades or the firepower of killstreaks that threaten to end your streak randomly.

And there you have it. That’s the best FSS Hurricane loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. Be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite as we continue to cover all the latest developments surrounding the Call of Duty franchise.