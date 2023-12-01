Best Freminet Build in Genshin Impact

Freminet is one of the first Fontaine characters introduced in Genshin Impact version 4.0. Although he is not the best DPS unit in the game, you can acquire him for free from Thelxie’s Fantastic Adventures event. If you are interested in using him, this guide can teach you how to build Freminet.

How to Build Freminet in Genshin Impact

Freminet is a four-star Cryo Claymore user who can also cause a lot of Physical DMG. In a way, you can consider him a mini-Eula, and I recommend you utilize his Physical DMG potential instead of his Cryo ability.

Weapon: Song of Broken Pines

Artifact Set: Pale Flame Main Stats: Sands – ATK% Goblet – Physical DMG Bonus Circlet – CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Secondary Stats: Elemental Mastery, ATK%, CRIT DMG, and CRIT Rate

Constellation: C6

Talent Priority: Elemental Skill > Normal Attack > Elemental Burst

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Eula’s signature weapon, Song of Broken Pines, is the best gear for Freminet if you want to maximize his Physical DMG output. Besides increasing his Physical DMG, this equipment can boost his Normal ATK SPD and ATK when he gains four Sigil of Whispers. You can acquire one by hitting an enemy using Normal or Charged Attacks, and this buff will last for 12 seconds.

Like Eula, the Pale Flame artifact set is the best gear for Freminet. This artifact can increase his Physical DMG by 25 percent, and when he hits an opponent with an Elemental Skill, his ATK will get boosted by 9 percent.

If you want to grab his Constellations, I recommend unlocking Freminet’s C6, Moment of Waking and Resolve. With this Constellation, whenever Freminet triggers Frozen, Shatter, or Superconduct, his CRIT DMG will be increased by 12 percent for 6 seconds. You can get three stacks of this buff, which can only be triggered once every 0.3 seconds.

When upgrading Freminet’s Talent, you should focus on his Elemental Skill first so you can increase your damage output. Afterward, you need to level up his Normal Attack since he will be your main DPS. His Burst should be your last priority because it mainly functions as a buff and will not deal any damage.

That covers everything you need to know on the best build for Freminet. For more Genshin Impact content, I recommend you check out our guide on how to build Charlotte. She is another four-star unit from Fontaine and has Cryo Vision.