The Goddess of Seasons doesn’t like Chronos messing with her daughter and her family. If you want to help your grandmother get her revenge, you can use this best Demeter build in Hades 2 to teach the Titan some lessons.

What Is the Best Hades 2 Demeter Build?

Demeter’s blessings have the ability to Freeze your enemies and prevent them from moving. She is very good against a crowd of foes and slowing down projectiles.

Weapon: Sister Blades – You can use all of Melinoe’s weapons with Demeter’s Boons, but I recommend using the Sister Blades for this build.

– You can use all of Melinoe’s weapons with Demeter’s Boons, but I recommend using the Sister Blades for this build. Animal Familiar: Frinos – Your trusty frog at the Crossroads can grant you extra HP and help you deal small damage to your foes.

– Your trusty frog at the Crossroads can grant you extra HP and help you deal small damage to your foes. Arcana Cards: The Moon – Your Omega Cast deals more damage when it detonates. The Furies – You deal more damage to your enemies using your Cast. The Sorceress – Slows down time for several seconds when you power up your Omega abilities. Strength – You receive less damage but deal 30 percent more damage when you have less than 30 percent HP. Divinity – You have a 10 percent chance to encounter an Epic Boon.

Keepsake: Barley Shef (Demeter) – Raises your chance of encountering Dementer’s Boons. This item also lets you increase the Rarity of your blessing once. Aromatic Phial (Narcissus) – This gear makes Fountains restore more HP and increases one Common Boon of yours to Rare. Knuckle Bones (Odysseus) – The first boss you face loses five percent of their health, and you also receive 15 percent less damage from them.

Daedalus Upgrades: Final Slice – Increases the damage and the area of your weapon’s last attack. Skulking Slice – Attacking foes from behind deal extra damage.

Boons: Coarse Grit – You will not take more damage per hit than the limit when you have at least six Earth Boons. Cold Storage – Increases the duration of your Freeze status effect. Arctic Ring – Your Casts repeatedly damage the enemies within the area and inflict Freeze. Gale Force – Your Casts also summon a Cyclone at the binding circle. Ice Flourish – Your Specials inflict Freeze and deal more damage.



That’s everything you need to know about the best Demeter build in Hades 2. For more great gaming content, you can read our post on how to get Moss.

