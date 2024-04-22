No Rest for the Wicked is the latest action RPG that comes from the famed Moon Studios. This action RPG has the DNA of a soulslike. That’s where this guide for the best build in No Rest for the Wicked will come in handy. Combat definitely isn’t easy!

Recommended Videos

What Is the Best Build in No Rest for the Wicked?

As a game with souls-like combat, you’ll want a No Rest for the Wicked build that can keep you light on your feet. It also needs to be capable of punishing an enemy who leaves themselves open, whether you’re solo or with friends.

This can be accomplished in a variety of ways starting with your armor. My preference is to keep your encumbrance within the ‘Normal’ range so that general movement and dodging are quick enough to be reactive.

Next comes your choice of weapon and offhand. The goal of this build is to quickly generate focus and unleash it to deal lots of damage and quickly stun enemies via the ability runes in your weapon. I also advise using the ‘Heal Aura’ rune in your weapon as well. You can activate it with as little as 2/100 focus. Heal Aura allows you to constantly heal yourself without spending too much time making food. Additionally, to keep your focus always generating, use a fast one-handed weapon with a multi-hit rune attack, like the Nail-Laden Club’s ‘Crushing Flurry’.

Image Source: Private Division via Twinfinite

For your weapon’s gem(s), find and use a gem that gives Focus on damage dealt. This constantly keeps your focus abilities useable during combat. For your offhand, I find a common shield socketed with runes that give Focus, stamina, and damage on blocking to be a ruthless combo that’s always feeding into your Focus generation. The gems in the rest of your armor can be whatever you see fit. Just make sure it synergizes with massive amounts of Focus generation and spending.

For rings, you can’t go wrong with three rings that each reduce attack stamina cost, give attack and movement speed, and reduce your sprinting stamina cost. Likewise, it’s probably a good idea to find a ring that gives 100 Focus and increases focus generation. However, any ring or armor that gives literal ‘Focus Regeneration’ I would skip. That regeneration rate is slower than five Focus per minute. This is awful when most rune abilities take 50-100 focus to cast.

For more on No Rest for the Wicked, check out our best settings guide for No Rest for the Wicked. We’ve also got tips on how to use the arrow and whether it’s on Steam Deck.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more