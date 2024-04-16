Moon Studios’ upcoming action role-playing game looks to be a perfect fit for Valve’s venerable handheld machine, but does No Rest for the Wicked run on the Steam Deck? We’ll answer that question in this guide!

Does No Rest for the Wicked Run on Steam Deck?

Currently, Steam Deck support is not confirmed for No Rest for the Wicked’s early access release.

System requirements of any kind aren’t listed on the Steam Store page either, so it is hard to extrapolate any sort of ballpark figure of what level of performance we can expect.

Will No Rest for the Wicked Ever Work on Steam Deck?

Not all hope is lost though, as No Rest for the Wicked seems like a perfect fit for the pick-up-and-play nature of the Deck. Moon Studios is no doubt exploring getting the game to run on the Steam Deck.

In fact, Moon Studios has an excellent track record when it comes to Steam Deck support. Its previous titles Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, both run terrifically. The latter especially pops on the Steam Deck OLED, owing to its comprehensive HDR implementation.

However, those games are decidedly less visually complex compared to No Rest for the Wicked. We may need to adjust our expectations accordingly, but that doesn’t mean you won’t necessarily get a great experience.

No Rest For the Wicked Steam Deck Settings

By virtue of being a PC, users will be able to tweak the settings to their liking. Therefore, we might be able to dial in things just right to get a good experience. Perhaps this may be at a lower frame rate, such as 45 FPS. Ultimately though, a game requiring precise inputs and control will benefit from running as fast as possible.

As Moon Studios continues to optimize the game throughout the early access period, they may make an official announcement regarding Steam Deck Support. Valve themselves too may internally test the game and give the game a Steam Deck compatibility rating.

If for some reason the game is a bust on the Steam Deck, you can check out what games in your library are good to go by visiting this page. Alternatively, you can see a game’s compatibility rating on the store page.

That just about covers it for whether you can play No Rest for the Wicked on Steam Deck. Hopefully, you found a glimmer of hope in this guide. Once the game does go into early access, let us know how you get on with it on the Steam Deck.

None of this has done much to dampen our excitement as we watch the clock run down on the No Rest for the Wicked Release Time countdown. One day, too, we’ll be able to explore the pestilence-ridden Isola Sacra with our friends in multiplayer. Until then, you can check out the best couch co-op multiplayer PC games to play with your friends right now.

