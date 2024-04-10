Does No Rest for the Wicked Have Co-Op Multiplayer?

No Rest for the Wicked has a world that makes your mouth water, but experiencing it with a friend in co-pp multiplayer fashion would make the game even more enjoyable. Here is everything you need to know about whether No Rest for the Wicked has co-op multiplayer.

Is There Co-Op Multiplayer in No Rest for the Wicked?

The No Rest for the Wicked Steam store page lists the game as having co-op multiplayer, but it will only receive it post-launch. The roadmap indicates that the game’s first update will look to add multiplayer support along with other things.

No Rest for the Wicked will be released as an early access title, meaning it’ll be an incomplete game that the devs will look to polish over time. Whether they’ll deliver on the co-op multiplayer and other promises remains to be seen. I certainly hope they do because I already have three playthroughs scheduled with my friends.

Considering that Moon Games could’ve just postponed the launch if they wanted to deliver on the co-op promise from the get-go, it’s safe to say that it won’t be soon after the launch. We are probably talking about something in the range of one or two months. Still, you don’t have to buy the game right away, which is often a good call with early access titles.

Will No Rest for the Wicked Have Local Co-Op?

The issue with local co-op is that inventory management with multiple people would feel very clunky. Plus, the game’s design doesn’t look like it would make for an amazing split-screen experience. Still, it’s entirely possible Moon Games deliver that, too, sometime in the future.

That sums up all the information we currently have regarding the co-op multiplayer support in No Rest for the Wicked. If you’re looking to play some other games with your pals, we have lists of the best PS5 and Xbox couch co-op titles that will bring you countless hours of joy (and a couple of ruined friendships, too).

