How to Use Bow in No Rest for the Wicked

Wondering how to use bows in No Rest for the Wicked? The top-down RPG is finally out now on Steam, with fans getting to grips with its punishing difficulty and soulslike combat. If you’ve started playing the game and want to use ranged attacks, we’re here to help.

How Do Bows Work in No Rest for the Wicked?

Bows in No Rest for the Wicked are fairly complex weapons, because it’s not as easy as simply equipping one and then firing it. If you add it to your inventory and then press the Ctrl key to use it, attacking will still just be the melee weapon you already have.

This is a purposeful mechanic in No Rest for the Wicked, however. As per discussions on the game’s Steam forum, you instead need to build up your Focus meter to use the bow, rather than collecting arrows. To do this, you need to have the bow equipped as a secondary weapon, and your melee weapon of choice in the primary slot.

With your melee weapon, build up Focus by grinding through combat and equipping Runes that augment your Focus stat. Once high enough, you can switch over to your bow by pressing the corresponding inventory key and firing it as expected. Note that this won’t work on an unlimited basis, running out when your Focus bar depletes entirely. You can’t just reclaim arrows or find more in chests or scattered around the world. Instead, it’s a case of using up your Focus, so decide wisely whether or not a bow approach is best for your current situation.

Will No Rest for the Wicked Add Normal Bows?

Of course, it could well change in future updates. No Rest for the Wicked is only out in early access right now, with plenty of features and fixes anticipated prior to its final release. If there’s enough of a fan outcry for a traditional bow and arrow system, Moon Studios could well add it down the line.

That’s all for this guide! To learn more about the game, check out the best early weapons to use and the ideal settings to run. We’ve also got a guide on whether No Rest for the Wicked works on Steam Deck.

