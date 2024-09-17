Battle Cats Tier List (September 2024)

Arm your cats and prepare for battle! Choosing the best cats to bring to the fight can be confusing, but we are here to help. Discover all the best Battle Cats in the Battle Cats tier list below.

Complete Battle Cats Tier List

The list is split into tiers from SS Tier being the best to D Tier being the worst. Generally speaking, the Battle Cats in tiers B to SS are the ones we recommend upgrading. C and D tiers are fine for low-level games but are practically useless when facing strong enemies.

Tier Battle Cat S D’arktanyan, Empress Chronos, Kasli the Bane, Kasa Jizo, Kasli the Scourge, Lesser Demon Cat, Miko Mitama, Radiant Aphrodite, Sanada Yukimura, Shadow Gao, Shining Amaterasu A Baby Gao, D’artanyan, Dark Mitama, Kai, Momotaro, Splendid Ganesha. Tecoluga, Togeluga, Wrathful Poseidon B Baby Cat, Balaluga, Battle God Odin, Cat Caln Heroes, Cat Tengu, Cheetah Cat, Chicken Cat, Crazed Bahamut, Entangled Wooden Horse Javelins, Eva Unit 00, Eva Unit 01, Eva Unit 02, Eva Unit 08, Eva Unit 13, Frosty Kai, Gangolin, Gilgamesh, Guile, Hatsune Miku. Hatsune Miku: MM202 Tokyo, Honda Tadakatsu, Ice Cat, Isuuni Boushi, Karasu-Tengu Tenten, Kasa Jizo, Kintaro, Kitaro Cat & Nezumi-Otoko Cat, Lasvoss, Lesser Demon Cat, Li’l Valkyrie, Li’l Valkyrie Dark, Marauder Cat, Mimiluga, Mouse Dark, Narita Kaihime, Nuclear Dragon King Berius, Nurse Cat, Ranma Saotome, Shampoo Cat, Shiro Amakusa, Summoner Satru, Togeluga, Tropical Kalisa, Type-Monshiro, Urashima Taro, Warlock & Pierre, Wise Emporer Nobel C AAA Wunder, Akane Tendu, Archer, Asiluga, Baby Garu, Balrog, Bebe, Benevolent Yuki, Blanka, Cat Machine, Chronos the Bride, Chun-Li, Coppermine, Cornelia, Dark Aegis Garu, Date Masamune, Dhalsim, Dioramos, E-Honda, Evangelis, Furiluga, God of War Odin, Gude-Cat Machine, Hatsune Miku: MM2020 Osaka, Hatsuyume Mikan, Hattori Hanzo, Hell Warden Emma, Holy Coppermine, Homura Akemi, Imagawa Yoshimoto, Iz The Dancer of Grief, Kachi-Kachi, Kagamine Rin & Len, Kaoluga, Keji Claws, Kubiluga, Kunio-kun, Madoka Kaname, Maeda Keji, Mami Tomoe, Megurine Luka, Mekako Saionji, Mighty Drednot, Natsu Mikan, Nekoluga, Nobiluga, Oda Nobunaga, Pai Pai, Papaluga, Princess Kaguya, Ranma Saotome, Reindeer Terun, Rin Tohsaka, Ryoga Hibiki, Saber, Sakura Sonic, Sakura Miku, Sanada Yukimura, Santa Kuu, Sarukani, Sayaka Miki, Snow Angel Twinstars, Strike Unit REI, Takeda Shingen, Tecoluga, Uesugi Kenshin, Yultide Nurse D Anubis the Protector, Betrothed Balaluga, Bliza, Bunny & Canard, Catman, Coastal Explorer Kanna, Crazed Girl, Crazed Kerihime, Detective Vigler, Empress Chronos, Eyewaltz, First-Love Myrcia, Graveflower Verbena, Gravi, Hallowindy, Hayabusa, Hearscht, Heracrist, Herme, Hevijack the Wicked, Hi-Do, Illyasviel, Kamukura, Karetto, Ken, Kuu, Kyoko Sakura, Lancer, Lillith Cat, Lost World Yuki, Luke, M. Bison, Megidora, Miyabi Oyama, Mobius, Moon Operator, Myrcia, Mystica, Night Oracle Rei, Nimue, Nistama Army, One-Eyed Asuka, Rabbit Satoru, Raiden, Relentless Gladios, Rider, Ryu, Sagat, Saki Nijima, Sakura, Sakura Matou, Seabreeze Coppermine, Shaman Khan, Shinji Cat, Shitakiri Sparrow, Snow Miku 2021, Sodom, Spooky Thundia, Squirtgun Saki, Subaru Hoshi, Super Devil Satanmaria, Super Zeuss, The 4th Angel, The 6th Angel, The 9th Angel, The 10th Angel, The Grateful Crane, Thundia Twinstars, Vars, Vega, Windy, Wyvern, Zangief E 719-1, Adventurer Kanna, Aer, Akira, Blooming Kamukura, Bora, Donald Morden, Holy Phoenix, Huge Hermit, Huntress Terun, Issun Boshi, Jupiter King, Juvens, Kalisa, Lovestruck Lesser Demon, Lucifer the Fallen, Michelia, Midsummer Rabbit, Mighty Aethur Ltd, Mighty Bomburr, Mighty Carrowsell, Mighty Deth Troy-R, Mighty Kat-A-Pult, Mighty Rekon Korps, Mighty Sphinx Korps, Mighty Thermae D-Lux, Mizli, Mola King, Monkey King, Mystery Girl Yuki, Mystica, Night Beach Lilin, Princess Ship, Queen Reika, Radiant Aphrodite, Sea Maiden Ruri, Seashore Kai, Skull Rider, Spectral Goth Vega, Springtime Kenshin, Summerluga, Sweet Aphrodite, Sweet love Mekako, The White Rabbit, Thunder God Zeuss, Thunder Jack, Todomeki, Trickster Himeyuri, Waverider Kuu, White Butler Vigler, White Knight Cyclops, Wolfchild Deale, Wrathful Poseidon, Yamii.

Who is the Best Character in Battle Cats?

Battle Cats rated as ‘Uber Super Rare’ are usually the best choices if you have them to hand. You can get these by spending Cat Food during Uber events, which happen around once a month. It is definitely worth saving up Cat Food for these, as the event guarantees at least one Uber Super Rare Battle Cat!

D’arktanyan is considered to be a top pick in Battle Cats as he has high DPS and a decent attack range. As D’arktanyan is a sniper class, he is able to hit enemies from afar. This means he can support his team in dealing blows while they fight close combat. D’arktanyan also has good HP so there is no worry if the enemy does get too close.

Another Battle Cat to look out for is Baby Gao, who has high DPS and health, making him a strong team addition. Adding this cat to your roster boosts your midrange attack with the bonus of being strong against enemy traits. He has great range with his area ATK and is fast too! Baby Gao is immune to waves once evolved so it is worth spending time and XP on this little guy.

Finally, one Battle Cat who earned her place in S Tier is Kasli the Bane. She is another Uber Super Rare cat who prefers her place at the back of the team. As a sniper, she deals huge damage and strong knockbacks. This combo is essential for any Battle Cats team! Not only that, but she can weaken the enemy with her curses and applies her effects to every enemy in the wave.

And that concludes the Battle Cats tier list to help you choose the best cats for your lineup!

