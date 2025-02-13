Should You Accept or Reject the Gift From the Voice In Avowed?

The impact of your choices in Avowed varies from minor to massive, and the decision on whether to accept or reject the gift of the “healing touch” from The Voice inside the Adra Pillar falls on the latter.

While minor choices can merely result in different dialog in the game, this one dictates whether you get a great new ability or a forgettable one.

Should You Accept the Gift of the Voice’s Healing Touch in Avowed?

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via Twinfinite

Even if this isn’t your first playthrough of Avowed, you should always accept the gift of the “healing touch” from The Voice because the new ability you’ll obtain is far better than the one you would get by refusing it.

By selecting the “Yes, I’ll help you” dialog option, declaring you’ll take on the plague infecting the Living Lands to help free The Voice of the rot throughout the region, the disembodied being will grant you the Dream Touch Godlike ability.

This helpful skill allows you to revive and heal allies that have been knocked out during battle and damage Delemgan, Dreamthrall, and Vessel enemies at the same time.

As battles get tougher throughout the campaign, or even during side missions where your party can get easily overwhelmed, the usefulness of Dream Touch cannot be understated.

What Does Refusing the Voice’s Offer Give You?

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via Twinfinite

By selecting the “No, I’m not making a deal” option to The Voice’s offer of healing power, in Avowed, you’ll not only scorn the mysterious deity, but you’ll also unlock the godlike ability called “Godlike’s Will”. This grants you an extra Ability Point to use in the Fighter, Ranger, or Wizard Ability Trees.

The reason this is the inferior choice by far is because Godlike’s Will is a mere one-time Ability Point boost. If it were an ongoing ability, such as granting an extra Ability Point every time you level up, it would be just as good if not better than Dream Touch.

Dream Touch is handy because it can instantly turn the tide of the battle by reviving your allies to provide support. It also heals you, which can be pretty clutch in tough boss fights. Godlike’s Will, however, doesn’t offer any further benefit beyond being able to unlock one extra skill or upgrade ahead of time.

We would only recommend refusing The Voice’s gift at this point in the game if you’re replaying and fancy a “hard mode”-like challenge, or merely wish to see how the story plays out differently.

Now that you know whether to accept The Voice’s healing gift or not, find out what happened in Avowed whether you freed or left Ilora in her cell, revealing the opposite choice you could have made during the game’s opening mission.

