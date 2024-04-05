Avatar World Promo Codes (April 2024)

Avatar World has a ton of focus on creativity and customization. While you can interact with various locations, your personal room is the most important place. To enhance the experience, Avatar World provides multiple promo codes that give various rewards. We have compiled a list of all active Avatar World codes that will reward you with gift boxes.

Recommended Videos

All Avatar World Promo Codes

Avatar World Promo Codes (Active)

CLEANCARE : Customization items

: Customization items Thankyou : Customization items

: Customization items JELLY4TOD : Customization items

: Customization items Jellypop : Customization items

: Customization items NALITOS : Customization items

: Customization items PIZZANYA : Customization items

: Customization items COLORMEOW : Rainbow cat scarf, cat condos, and cat accessory

: Rainbow cat scarf, cat condos, and cat accessory RBOWFREE : Rainbow gaming chair, rainbow shoulder bag, and rainbow glasses

: Rainbow gaming chair, rainbow shoulder bag, and rainbow glasses RAINBGIFT : Rainbow gaming headphones, rainbow T-shirt, and rainbow shorts

: Rainbow gaming headphones, rainbow T-shirt, and rainbow shorts RBSTYLE : Rainbow box with eye patches in the form of clouds, rainbow shoes, and rainbow jacket

: Rainbow box with eye patches in the form of clouds, rainbow shoes, and rainbow jacket ELIGAMER : Rainbow gaming headphones with ears, green spray paint, rainbow gamepad, pink headband, white gaming headphones, yellow spray paint, scout neckband, and green skirt

: Rainbow gaming headphones with ears, green spray paint, rainbow gamepad, pink headband, white gaming headphones, yellow spray paint, scout neckband, and green skirt SOLFANS : Pink hairpin, pink shorts, necklace, pink shoes, 200,000 subscriber award, blue sweatshirt with clouds, cigarette, pink paint can, and brown paint can

: Pink hairpin, pink shorts, necklace, pink shoes, 200,000 subscriber award, blue sweatshirt with clouds, cigarette, pink paint can, and brown paint can LUNATICOS: Devilish gaming headphones with horns, necklace with the letter A, boy devil figure, girl devil figure, black jeans with patches, orange headband, purple phone, yellow shoes, 100,000 subscriber reward, and white hoodie

Avatar World Promo Codes (Expired)

rHEe9p73

w4YLHrfa6B

ErMu49w0DRK

L6bWH2TrjB

Image Source: Pazu Games

How to Redeem Avatar World Promo Codes

To redeem the Avatar World promo codes and collect your free rewards, you have to click and open the purple Store icon. By scrolling to the bottom you will find the promo code tab. Enter one of the currently active codes and press enter. Now wait as a drone flies into your room with a present. Pick up and open the gift box to get your rewards.

How Can You Get More Avatar World Promo Codes?

To get more Avatar World Promo Codes, keep an eye on the game’s official website or its TikTok account. Avatar World gets new promo codes almost every month, so make sure to visit this page again and we’ll keep you updated!

In the meantime, check out codes for other popular games such as Maple Rush and Solo Leveling Arise. We’ve also got a guide on the Type Soul Trello link and an Astra: Knights of Veda tier list.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more