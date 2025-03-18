Like in any action-adventure game, making use of the Save function in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is essential to making sure you don’t lose out on any progress. Although, you don’t get the ability to do so right away.

Here is exactly when and how to save the game in AC Shadows.

How to Save Your Game in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Image Source: Ubisoft Quebec via Twinfinite

You can only start saving the game in Assassin’s Creed Shadows once you get to the mission called ‘Fight of the Kakushiba Ikki’ during the prologue. During the earlier, short missions, such as ‘The Lord’s Favor’ or ‘Spirit of a Warrior’ the game will only autosave, which you can still load if you need to end your play session during these.

After you reach the cutscene introducing Naoe and start Fight of the Kakushiba Ikki, you’ll be able to save just by pressing the prompt for the Menu/Start/Options button. The ‘Save’ option will now be present on the menu.

However, as you later start the mission ‘An Unpayable Debt’, you’ll only be able to save your game in AC Shadows by following these steps:

Select the ‘World’ button

Now you’ll be taken to the game’s main menu page with the world map

Press the ‘World’ button again

Select ‘Save’

You can then create a new manual save file

When you select the ‘Load’ option, you can select either an autosave or manual save to load if you want to retry a mission or attempt an alternative dialogue choice.

If you haven’t manually saved in a while, the game usually autosaves whenever you interact with a landmark, gather a collectible, have a combat encounter, or finish a mission — so you shouldn’t worry about losing hours of progress otherwise.

