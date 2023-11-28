Are There Mimics in Lethal Company? Answered

Developed by Zeekerss, Lethal Company is a horror multiplayer game that tasks you with snagging loot while dealing with all sorts of hostile monsters and threats. With how varied the monsters are, you might be wondering if there are Mimics in Lethal Company. Well, here’s what you need to know.

Does Lethal Company Have Mimics?

The short answer is, no. At the time of writing, Lethal Company does not have Mimics or any type of Mimic-style enemies or monsters.

Of course, the game is still in early access and will likely get plenty of updates going forward, so it’s not out of the question for Zeekerss to add more enemy types, including the classic Mimics. The enemies we currently have in Lethal Company are all pretty interesting, ranging from dinosaurs to creepy Ghost Girls and Coil-Heads, and the game would undoubtedly be made even more exciting if we got some sort of Mimic-style monster that could add a layer of duplicity to the experience.

Mimics are common enemies in Dungeons and Dragons, and were also popularized in FromSoftware’s Dark Souls series, where unassuming treasure chests would actually turn out to be terrifying monsters that could gobble you up. In the case of Lethal Company, it would be interesting if monsters were able to take on the form of a piece of loot on the ground, or even of another teammate to trick you and catch you off-guard.

In fact, players are already starting to float this idea on the Steam Community page, so it’s already garnering quite a bit of interest in the community.

That's all you need to know about whether there are Mimics in Lethal Company.