Will There Be Microtransactions in Redfall? Answered

Image via Bethesda

A recent community Q&A with developers Arkane Studios has more exciting news for anyone waiting for Redfall. The open-world, multiplayer FPS that features vampires is getting people excited with new information, like crossplay features. One of the biggest questions people have is are there microtransactions in Redfall, and luckily, the #AskArkane Q&A answered that.

Will There Be Purchasable Skins in Redfall?

It has been officially confirmed that there will be no microtransactions or in-game store in Redfall. As per a preview event held in March, the developers made it clear that they are sticking to this mandate.

We try to be very clear that there are no microtransactions and there is no store in the game. We’re very proud of that. If you find a costume in the game, then you can have it, as simple as that. Other than that, Redfall will be our most supported game post-launch. We went with a server model, so we can update the game constantly. If we see a lot of people falling from ladders and dying, we can update the ladder code. If we see that nobody is playing this character, we can tweak this character and make them more appealing. We have plans for additional guns, costumes, monsters, characters, and more that we can’t talk about right now. But we have a strong year of updates, and it’s all either in the current game or it will be DLC. We try to do it as fairly as possible for people. Redfall creative director Harvey Smith, as per Wccftech

This was initially believed to be the case when reviewing the Q&A, which advised that almost every cosmetic available in the game is able to be unlocked by playing the game instead of paying it.

The only exception to this is the pre-order bonuses. These include weapon skins, weapon attachments, outfits, and even a special weapon. The Q&A makes it sound as though these will be the only cosmetics available to purchase.

Image via Bethesda

Is Redfall Pay To Win?

While there are no cosmetics that players can purchase, it’s worth noting that sometimes microtransactions can be for other things like game resources or perks (we’re looking at you, Pokemon Unite).

However, this isn’t standard for most microtransactions. Getting a reputation as pay-to-win only hurts a game, so many developers stay away from these kinds of things. The above quotation from the team at Arkane Austin would seem to further cement that this type of chicanery will not be present in Redfall. If that changes, we’ll update this post and let you know.

So, for the time being the answer to are there microtransactions in Redfall is a resounding no. We’ll keep updating as more information is released and players get a chance to play the game. Redfall will be released on May 2, 2023

Related Posts