Apex Legends Season 21 Early Patch Notes & Release Date

After an interesting 20th season, things are already starting to be revealed about what the next season of Apex Legends will bring. We might be a little far from the official release of Apex Legends season 21, but there are still exciting things to share.

Everything You Should Know About Apex Legends Season 21

We can expect the official patch notes for the new season to drop around May 6. Until then, we have plenty of other important information to share about Apex Legends season 21.

Based on the time remaining on the battle pass, Apex Legends season 21 will drop on May 7. This leaves plenty of time to finish those battle passes and pick up every treasure pack.

New Legend

Sadly, season 20 took a break from introducing a new Legend to change up the Apex games. Luckily, we will be getting someone new with season 21. The new Legend is a Skirmisher class called Alter, whose abilities sound like those of a more situational Wraith.

This information comes from leaker Osvaldatore, but it’s still hard to say what might change or adjust between now and the launch.

S21 Skirmisher Legend: Alter



Ability icons are temporary pic.twitter.com/1nxE0PWyD6 — Osvaldatore (@Osvaldatore) March 27, 2024

Gift from the Rift (Passive) : Can remotely interact with a Deathbox to claim one item. Cannot be armor.

: Can remotely interact with a Deathbox to claim one item. Cannot be armor. Void Passage (Tactical) : Creates a portal passageway through a surface.

: Creates a portal passageway through a surface. Void Nexus (Ultimate): Create a regroup point that all allies can remotely interact with to open a phase tunnel back to that location.

Broken Moon Changes

According to a leaked loading screen, changes are coming to Broken Moon. This likely means we aren’t getting a new map for season 21. Fortunately, there will at least be new locations to visit.

New Loading Screen Teasing an upcoming Event! 👀



(Thanks for the image @EternalSilve) pic.twitter.com/xBjpTfkLQV — HYPERMYST (@HYPERMYSTx) March 27, 2024

This is everything we know about Apex Legends season 21 as of right now. Things are sure to start cropping up closer to release, and we will update this guide as we go. If you find anything we aren’t aware of, share it with us in the comments.

