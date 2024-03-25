Apex Legends Shadow Society Event Start Time Countdown

Excited for the Apex Legends Shadow Society event? Respawn’s sci-fi shooter is constantly adding new features and LTMs, with a new one due to celebrate fall. If you’re curious about the event and want to know what it consists of, we’ve got you covered.

When Is the Apex Legends Shadow Society Event Release Time?

The Apex Legends Shadow Society event begins on March 25, 2024. Check the countdown below to see how long is left until it releases!

As a fairly extensive limited-time event, you have over two weeks to experience everything Shadow Society has to offer. More precisely, the event wraps up on April 16. There is no confirmed end time yet, but it’ll likely be the same as when the event began.

What Is in the Apex Legends Shadow Society Event?

You’ll no doubt need the full two weeks, because the Apex Legends Shadow Society event is full of new features.

Lockdown Mode

The most significant addition is a new LTM called Lockdown. In this mode, four teams all battle it out against one another in a free-for-all style. Your task is to retain control of specific POIs across the map, akin to Hardpoint mode. You earn points for defeating enemies, capturing areas, and holding onto them against other teams.

New Items and Cosmetics

Next, a bunch of new items and skins are landing in-game throughout the event’s duration. Not all of them have been announced yet, but those we know of are as follows:

Cobalt Katar (melee skin)

Legendary Maggie skin

Legendary Horizon skin

Coin Purse Weapon Charm

Make It Rain Holospray

Clear the Pipes Emote

Cobalt Death Box

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

Balancing and QoL Changes

Aside from these new features, there will also be an overall balancing patch alongside the new event to tweak the meta and fix errors in-game. These changes are as follows:

Care Package weapons removed

Seasonal Gold weapons now spawn in their place (R-301, RE-45, Mastiff, Devotion, 30-30)

Second and third set of Care Packages are unchanged

Assault Rifle and Marksman Rifle spawn rates normalized per zone

Weapons

CAR ADS vertical recoil slightly increased

EVA-8 [Care Package] Blast pattern tightened Initial projectile size increased Improved handling Reduce ammo reserves to 64 (was 96)

Rampage Energize time slightly reduced to better match the animation

Wingman [Care Package] Ammo Reserves decreased to 72 (was 90) Can no longer equip the 1x Digital Threat Optic is no longer locked and can be replaced



Legends

Ballistic Ammuvision: removed Lasting Bullet: moved to Level 2 NEW Speedy Whistler: successful hits with Tactical give a 2s burst of speed (Level 3)

Bangalore Rolling Thunder: Cooldown increased to 4.5 min (was 4) Smoke Launcher Cooldown increased to 35s (was 33) No longer deals damage Smoke duration decreased to 11s (was 18) Smoke particles now dissipate faster Upgrades: Level 2 Big Bang: removed NEW Tactical Cooldown: reduces Tactical cooldown by 5s Upgrades: Level 3 Cover Me: Auto-Ping no longer tracks the player who triggered double time Refuge: Heal Rate increased to 3.5 HP/s (was 3HP/s)

Bloodhound Odin’s Glare: moved to Level 2 Tactical Cooldown: moved to Level 3

Caustic Gas Damage now increases by 1 each tick (was 5/5/6/6 etc.) Downed players still only receive 5/tick Gas Slow effect now only applies on first damage tick for 2s Particle Diffuser: moved to Level 3 Residual Toxins: moved to Level 2

Conduit Radiant Transfer Cooldown Increased to 31s (was 26) Regen Interruption delay time increased to 2s (was 1)

Fuse Upgrade – Wreckless: explosive damage is now reduced by 50% (was 25%)

Lifeline Tactical Cooldown+: removed NEW Tactical Cooldown++: Tactical Cooldown reduced by 25s (making the cooldown time equal to its deployment duration, so you always have DOC) Gift Wrapped: removed NEW Gold-Plated: next Package spawns with Golden Gear EVO Cache, Gold Knockdown Shield, Gold Backpack Also contains 1 Shield Battery, 1 Medkit, and either a Phoenix Kit or a Mobile Respawn Beacon

Octane Upgrade – Wreckless: explosive damage is now reduced by 50% (was 25%)

Pathfinder Upgrade – Zipline Zen: damage reduction increased to 50% (was 25%)

Revenant Knocks no longer refresh the Tactical during Ultimate Tactical Cooldown is no longer shorter during Ultimate Ultimate Cooldown Increased by 60s Agile Assassin: removed Tactical Cooldown: moved to Level 3 NEW Ultimate Cooldown: reduces Ult Cooldown by 30s (Level 2)

Seer Focus of Attention: decreased activation delay to 1.2s (was 1.4) Artist’s Reach: moved to Level 2 Long View: moved to Level 3 Racing Hearts: removed (now integrated into base Tactical) NEW Ultimate Cooldown: reduces Ult Cooldown by 30s (Level 2)

Wraith Tactical Cooldown: moved to Level 3 Ultimate Cooldown: moved to Level 2



Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

World Systems

EVO Harvester Changed sound fx that play for both the player and their teammates collecting EVO Removed problematic spawn locations on Storm Point near map edges

EVO Rewards Changed for respawning and reviving teammates to prevent exploitation Changed for scanning Ring Consoles to prevent excess EVO gain

Wildlife & NPC: Spiders, Prowlers, and other NPC will now respect the rules of the ring, take appropriate ring damage, and be affected by heat shields

Bug Fixes

Dynamic resolution scaling no longer incorrectly decreases resolution on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S which could cause a blurry image especially in Performance Mode

Kill Replay Fixed issues with phantom healing UI displaying in round-winning Kill Replays Fixed some issues with flickering and mispredictions on some weapons when firing No longer crashes client with some weapons while firing

Mirage’s Heirloom “Too Much Witt” correctly shows its name in kill feed and death recap

No longer lower the loot quality within the Icarus ship’s vault if Solar Array is the Hot Zone

Ranked: placement now appears consistently after player or squad is wiped

Resolved performance hitches after playing a plethora of games back-to-back

Wattson’s pylons are now properly interrupted by large doors

World’s Edge: resolved invisible collision issue at Monument preventing shooting

Legends

Ballistic No longer generates ammo when swapping weapon from sling in the inventory Lock-on will be more reliable in close range

Crypto: resolved drone being destroyed by EMPs from invisible players in Firing Range

Quality of Life

Ammo loaded into extended magazines will now be refunded to the player if the extended magazine is removed

Crypto: new VO line when drone is destroyed by the environment instead of another player

Default Legend pick (whoever you were in Lobby) now shows as your selection to teammates unless you hover over another legend

NEW Firing Range options

Dummy Highlights On/Off

Lock Legend Upgrades

Jumpmaster selection updated to make it less likely that you’re the jumpmaster if you’re under level 5 or were the Jumpmaster last match

Reduced FPS stuttering

Reactives now appear at the top of lists and have a shimmer effect

That’s everything you need to know about the Apex Legends Shadow Society event. For more on the latest shooters, check out our Warzone Mobile launch FAQ and tips on unlocking pre-registration rewards.

