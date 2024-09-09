Image Credit: Bethesda
Anime Vanguards Trade Value List (September 2024)

Don't get short-changed!
Published: Sep 9, 2024 08:45 am

Looking for an Anime Vanguards trade value list? This brand-new Roblox game has tons of items and resources, so knowing how much your inventory is worth will help you maximize your profit in trading. Let’s get into it!

Anime Vanguards Trading Value Lists

Note that at the time of writing, trading is not present in Anime Vanguards. As such, the value lists we have below contain the entries for relevant tradeable items, but not their specific values yet. Of course, we’ll update this as they arrive in-game.

Units Trade Value List

Item NameValue
Igros (Elite Knight)
Alocard (Vampire King)
Song Jinwu (Monarch)
Cha-In (Blade Dancer)
Sosuke (Storm)
Vogita Super (Awakened)
Obita (Awakened)
Noruto (Six Tails)
Haruka Rin (Dancer)
Sprintwagon
Alocard
Igros
Cha-In
Sosuke (Hebi)
Vogita Super
Song Jinwu
Obita
Noruto (Sage)
Haruka Rin
Roku (Dark)
Agony
Kinaru
Goi
Itochi
Grim Wow
Alligator
Kinnua
Kokashi
Genas
Pickleo
Inosake
Genitsu
Gaari
Shinzi
Roku
Rukio
Sosuke
Luffo
Noruto
Ichiga
Sanjo
Jon
Joe
Vogita

Materials Trade Value List

Item NameValue
Super Lucky Potion
Ultra Lucky Potion
Rainbow Essence Stone
Super Stat Chip
Stat Chip
Senzu Bean

Mounts Trade Value List

Item NameValue
Cloud Mount
Nimbus Mount
Shadow Bear Mount

That’s all we have for our Anime Vanguards trade value list so far! While we wait for trading to be added, brush up on the latest codes and our Anime Vanguards tier list and Trello link. We’ve also got the Type Soul Trello link, a Five Nights TD tier list, and Anime Defenders tier list.

