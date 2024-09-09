Anime Vanguards Trade Value List (September 2024)

Looking for an Anime Vanguards trade value list? This brand-new Roblox game has tons of items and resources, so knowing how much your inventory is worth will help you maximize your profit in trading. Let’s get into it!
Anime Vanguards Trading Value Lists
Note that at the time of writing, trading is not present in Anime Vanguards. As such, the value lists we have below contain the entries for relevant tradeable items, but not their specific values yet. Of course, we’ll update this as they arrive in-game.
Units Trade Value List
|Item Name
|Value
|Igros (Elite Knight)
|Alocard (Vampire King)
|Song Jinwu (Monarch)
|Cha-In (Blade Dancer)
|Sosuke (Storm)
|Vogita Super (Awakened)
|Obita (Awakened)
|Noruto (Six Tails)
|Haruka Rin (Dancer)
|Sprintwagon
|
|Alocard
|Igros
|Cha-In
|Sosuke (Hebi)
|Vogita Super
|Song Jinwu
|Obita
|Noruto (Sage)
|Haruka Rin
|Roku (Dark)
|
|Agony
|Kinaru
|Goi
|Itochi
|Grim Wow
|Alligator
|Kinnua
|Kokashi
|Genas
|Pickleo
|
|Inosake
|Genitsu
|Gaari
|Shinzi
|Roku
|Rukio
|Sosuke
|Luffo
|Noruto
|Ichiga
|Sanjo
|Jon
|Joe
|Vogita
Materials Trade Value List
|Item Name
|Value
|Super Lucky Potion
|Ultra Lucky Potion
|Rainbow Essence Stone
|Super Stat Chip
|Stat Chip
|Senzu Bean
Mounts Trade Value List
|Item Name
|Value
|Cloud Mount
|Nimbus Mount
|Shadow Bear Mount
