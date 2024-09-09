Anime Vanguards Trade Value List (September 2024)

Looking for an Anime Vanguards trade value list? This brand-new Roblox game has tons of items and resources, so knowing how much your inventory is worth will help you maximize your profit in trading. Let’s get into it!

Anime Vanguards Trading Value Lists

Note that at the time of writing, trading is not present in Anime Vanguards. As such, the value lists we have below contain the entries for relevant tradeable items, but not their specific values yet. Of course, we’ll update this as they arrive in-game.

Units Trade Value List

Item Name Value Igros (Elite Knight) Alocard (Vampire King) Song Jinwu (Monarch) Cha-In (Blade Dancer) Sosuke (Storm) Vogita Super (Awakened) Obita (Awakened) Noruto (Six Tails) Haruka Rin (Dancer) Sprintwagon Alocard Igros Cha-In Sosuke (Hebi) Vogita Super Song Jinwu Obita Noruto (Sage) Haruka Rin Roku (Dark) Agony Kinaru Goi Itochi Grim Wow Alligator Kinnua Kokashi Genas Pickleo Inosake Genitsu Gaari Shinzi Roku Rukio Sosuke Luffo Noruto Ichiga Sanjo Jon Joe Vogita

Materials Trade Value List

Item Name Value Super Lucky Potion Ultra Lucky Potion Rainbow Essence Stone Super Stat Chip Stat Chip Senzu Bean

Mounts Trade Value List

Item Name Value Cloud Mount Nimbus Mount Shadow Bear Mount

That’s all we have for our Anime Vanguards trade value list so far! While we wait for trading to be added, brush up on the latest codes and our Anime Vanguards tier list and Trello link. We’ve also got the Type Soul Trello link, a Five Nights TD tier list, and Anime Defenders tier list.

