Amnesia: The Bunker: How to Open Locked Wooden Doors (Intro Walkthrough Guide)

Image Source: Frictional Games via Twinfinite

May this guide help you on your first moments with the game.

A new addition to the Amnesia franchise has dropped, and it is absolutely holding up to its name. Amnesia the Bunker lets you embody a soldier during the World War, giving the game a new angle, but the eerie feeling of the past Amnesia games is still present. This article will guide you through the intro sequence until the office save point.

Intro Sequence Walkthrough

The following walkthrough guide provides step-by-step instructions to help you navigate through the intro sequences of Amnesia: The Bunker. This guide will assist you in getting through the locked wooden doors and the wooden blockage encountered early in the game. Make sure to utilize the available resources wisely and remember that additional supplies will respawn in their original locations if you run out. Let’s get started!

Getting Through the First Locked Wooden Door

As you approach the first locked wooden door, you will notice a brick lying near it. Pick up the brick by interacting with it and throw it at the door twice to break the lock. Once the lock is broken, proceed through the now-opened door.

Image Source: Frictional Games via Twinfinite



Getting Through the Second Locked Wooden Door

Upon entering the next area, you will see grenades placed near the second locked wooden door. Pick up one or two of the grenades.

Image Source: Frictional Games via Twinfinite



Use the grenade to blow open the locked door by either pressing the designated button/key or following the on-screen prompts. The explosion will unlock the door, allowing you to progress further.

Getting Through the Wooden Blockage

After passing through the second locked wooden door, you will encounter a wooden blockage obstructing your path. There are two alternative methods to clear the blockage. The first method is aiming at the explosive barrel and shooting it to trigger an explosion.

Image Source: Frictional Games via Twinfinite



Lastly, if you don’t have any bullets, you can use one of the grenades you found earlier and throw it at the wooden blockage to demolish it.

Reaching the Admin Office (Save Point)

After the intro sequence cutscene, you’ll wake up in the bunker. Head to the kitchen near the officer’s mess hall. Inside the kitchen, you will find the “Smoking Soldier.”

Image Source: Frictional Games via Twinfinite



Interact with the soldier to initiate a conversation and receive the gun. After receiving this weapon, proceed to the pantry located next door to the kitchen. Search the pantry to find the bullets for your gun. You also need to remember that the bullet location can be at a random location inside the pantry.

Next Locked Door

Proceed to the hallway near the mess hall, where you will find a locked door.

Image Source: Frictional Games via Twinfinite



There are also two ways to open this door. First, shoot the padlock with your gun to break it. Alternatively, in the vicinity where the Smoking Soldier was sitting, you will find bricks. Bring one to the locked door and throw it. After unlocking the door, proceed through the hallway. Locate the stairs and descend to the lower level.

Image Source: Frictional Games via Twinfinite



Once downstairs, open the door directly in front of you. Step into the Admin Office and save your game.

Congratulations! You know how to get through the intro sequence of Amnesia: The Bunker, and have made it through the first 3% of the game. You are now equipped with the necessary tools and have access to the game’s save room. Wishing you the best of luck in the bunker.

