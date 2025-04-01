All Ways to Kill Zois in InZOI

As nice as it is giving your Zois a happy life, sometimes it’s a little bit entertaining to just send them to an untimely demise. It’s ok, this is a safe space, as we’re here to run you through all the ways to kill Zois in InZOI.

Recommended Videos

You can send your Zoi to an early grave in a few different ways. Whether it’s through accidents, poor choices, or environmental hazards, death in inZOI is a real consequence you will eventually have to navigate. Currently, there are 11 ways your Zoi can die, but some can be avoided if you treat your character well.

Old Age

Image via Twinfinite

Dying as an elderly Zoi is unavoidable, and if you want to play in the most realistic way possible, they will pass away through old age at some point in their elderly lifespan. As time progresses, Zois grow older, their health declines, and eventually, they will succumb to the inevitable passage of time. Players can prolong their Zoi’s life by utilizing game mechanics to have them live a healthy lifestyle, but death from old age is unavoidable in the end.

Fire

Image via Twinfinite

Fires can break out in your Zoi’s home for various reasons, but the most common is faulty appliances. If a Zoi is caught in a fire and can’t escape, they will meet a grisly end. Players can avoid this by having professionals fix electronics in the home and not attempting it themselves. They can also put fire safety measures in place, such as extinguishers or alarms. If a fire does break out, Zois can use the extinguisher (but this is risky) or evacuate the area and call the firefighters.

Starvation

Image via Twinfinite

Neglecting a Zoi’s basic needs, such as food and water, can lead to severe malnutrition and, eventually, death. You will get a 12-hour warning if your Zoi is on the road to starvation, but keeping an eye on hunger levels is crucial for survival. If you avoid feeding your Zoi, they may survive when you eventually do, but they won’t be happy, which might affect their overall health.

Exhaustion

Image via Twinfinite

As with starvation, pushing a Zoi’s energy level and not allowing them proper rest can have fatal consequences. Overworking, excessive exercise, or lack of sleep can cause extreme fatigue, and result in death. Ensuring a healthy balance between activity and rest will help keep your Zoi in top condition and ensure their health isn’t affected.

Illness and Disease

Image via Twinfinite

Zois can fall ill due to various diseases or illnesses as a result of an unhealthy lifestyle or neglect. If their basic needs aren’t met and they regularly overexert themselves, they will be prone to becoming unwell. If an illness is left untreated, it could lead to death. To treat an illness, you will need to purchase a First Aid Kit from the build menu. Monitor your Zoi closely for any coughs or sneezes, as this will indicate their need for medical attention.

Car Accidents

Image via Twinfinite

Driving is a fun mechanic in inZOI, but one that can also be very dangerous. Careless driving or crossing the road without caution can result in tragic accidents. Be careful when out and about with your Zoi, especially at crosswalks. When driving, look out for pedestrians. Just like in real life, practicing road safety will keep your Zoi safe.

Pollution

Image via Twinfinite

This is a rare cause of death, but if a Zoi is exposed to environmental pollution for extended periods of time, they can get sick. This will affect their health over time. Again, like in real life, limit the exposure to prolong your inZOI experience and make sure to spend time with your Zoi in nature and not just among the bustling metropolis.

Slipping

Image via Twinfinite

Slipping on a freshly mopped floor, may sound like a funny thing to happen to your Zoi, but it can also mean a very real end to them. Avoid having wet floors, especially in the bathroom, and keep your house as clean as possible to avoid any accidents.

Electrocution

Image via Twinfinite

Attempting to repair a faulty appliance with a Zoi that doesn’t have the correct knowledge can cause fires, but it also has the possibility of electrocuting them. Where possible, always have someone repair electrical items until they are skilled enough. If you’re looking to enter into the world of crime, be aware that stealing from an ATM when its needs are low can also cause a Zoi to be electrocuted.

Embarrassment

Image via Twinfinite

Yes, in the world of inZOI, it is actually possible to die of embarrassment. A Zoi can become embarrassed for several reasons, such as an unfortunate encounter to a bathroom mishap. If the event is bad enough, it’s possible your Zoi could be too embarrassed to carry on in life. Keep an eye on their relationships and your Zoi’s needs to avoid any embarrassing incidents.

Loneliness

Image via Twinfinite

If your Zoi is lacking in social interactions, the prolonged solitude could result in death by loneliness. This is especially true if your Zoi is a social butterfly and their trait is focused on relationships. If you prefer a more solitary existence when playing inZOI, finding the right ambition for them to work towards would be a good idea.

With future updates on the horizon, Krafton may have even more ways in mind to bring an end to your Zois. However, for the moment, these are the ways you might be saying goodbye in inZOI.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy