All Unlockable Rewards in RE4 Remake Separate Ways DLC

The newly released Separate Ways DLC in Resident Evil 4 Remake brings back all the action and horror of the main campaign, as well as plenty of new challenges and well-earned rewards. Just as in Leon’s explosive campaign, Ada has plenty of tasks to undertake on her secret mission, and the game provides plenty of opportunities for players to get some truly unique and memorable loot for their efforts. If you’re wondering what all has been added, here is our handy guide to all unlockable rewards in Resident Evil 4 Remake Separate Ways DLC.

All Rewards to Unlock in RE4 Remake Separate Ways DLC

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

There are a bunch of new rewards to work towards with Ada Wong in the Separate Ways DLC, some new and some familiar from the main campaign. They range from nostalgic outfit changes, to accessories that provide unique gameplay buffs, to one-of-a-kind weapons. Note that all of these rewards are locked behind challenges that you must complete in order to receive them.

Professional Difficulty Unlocked Complete Chapter 7 of Separate Ways

“Dress” Outfit for Ada Unlocked Complete Chapter 7 of Separate Ways A likely throwback to Ada’s outfit from the original RE4 game

“Undercover” Outfit for Ada Unlocked (seen above) Complete Chapter 7 of Separate Ways This is Ada’s original outfit from Resident Evil 2

(seen above) “Suit” Outfit for Albert Wesker Unlocked Complete Chapter 7 of Separate Ways This is Wesker’s outfit from the original RE4 game

“Vest” Outfit for Luis Sera Unlocked Complete Chapter 7 of Separate Ways This is Luis’ outfit from the original RE4 game

“Countess” Set for Ada Unlocked Complete Separate Ways on Professional difficulty (any rank) This is a full set of jewelry that can be worn with any of Ada’s outfits Buff Provided: TBD

“Cat Set” for Ada Unlocked Complete Separate Ways on Professional difficulty with S+ rank Similar to Leon’s Cat Ears accessory, but includes a tail as well Buff Provided: Unlimited Ammo for every weapon

“Chicken Hat” for Ada Unlocked Complete Separate Ways on Hardcore difficulty with S+ rank The same as Leon’s Chicken Hat accessory in the main campaign Buff Provided: Greatly decreases damage you receive

“Cute Bear Earring” for Ada Unlocked Complete Separate Ways on Hardcore difficulty with A rank An earring accessory that can be paired with any outfit Buff Provided: TBD

“Bear Hat” for Ada Unlocked Complete Separate Ways on Standard difficulty with S+ rank A hat accessory that can be paired with any outfit Buff Provided: TBD

“Green” Hair Color for Ada Unlocked Complete Separate Ways on Standard difficulty with A rank Can be paired with any outfit

“Chicago Sweeper” Weapon for Ada Unlocked Complete Separate Ways on Professional difficulty with A rank A classic unique weapon from the original RE4 game; boasts unlimited ammo and does not need to be reloaded

“Elite Knife” Weapon for Ada Unlocked Complete all 7 Merchant Requests in Separate Ways A knife melee weapon that will never break



That concludes our guide to all unlockable rewards in RE4 Remake Separate Ways DLC. We hope you find this helpful, and let us know which of these rewards was the most challenging for you to unlock, and which one you like the most.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC, such as how to complete the Lord of the Waterway Merchant Request.