All CP Challenges in Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC

Resident Evil 4 Remake is back with even more Las Plagas hordes to throw at us with today’s release of the iconic Separate Ways DLC expansion. Not only that, just as Leon Kennedy had in the game’s main campaign, there are dozens of new CP Challenges to complete as Ada Wong in her special and secretive campaign to retrieve the Amber, all while doing her best to keep Leon and Ashley alive from the shadows. If you’re wondering just how many there are and what they entail, here is our handy guide to all CP Challenges in RE4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC.

Every New CP Challenge (& Rewards) in RE4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC

There are 49 new CP Challenges to embark on as Ada Wong in the Separate Ways DLC. Some are far more challenging than others, such as those that require you to beat the entire campaign with a certain rank on a certain difficulty. Completing as many as possible will net you plenty of CP to spend on various rewards from the Extra Content Shop, and can also tie in with trophies/achievements.

Below we’ve listed all the Challenges in order, as well as certain special rewards that some of them offer.

Challenge Title Unlock Requirements Reward(s) See You Around Complete all challenges for Separate Ways 0 CP Start of This Little Tour Complete Chapter 1 of Separate Ways 200 CP First Time’s Free Complete Chapter 2 of Separate Ways 200 CP Always One Step Behind Complete Chapter 3 of Separate Ways 200 CP Hound of Death Complete Chapter 4 of Separate Ways 300 CP Adios, Don Quixote Complete Chapter 5 of Separate Ways 300 CP Don’t Play By the Rules Complete Chapter 6 of Separate Ways 400 CP Her Separate Way Complete Chapter 7 of Separate Ways 500 CP

Professional Difficulty unlock

2 Costumes for Ada Wong (Dress, Undercover)

1 Costume for Luis Sera (Vest)

1 Costume for Albert Wesker (Suit) Get Grappled! Perform a grapple gun melee attack in Separate Ways 200 CP An Exclusive Item Get the exclusive upgrade for a weapon in Separate Ways 500 CP A Spy’s Weapon of Choice Defeat 50 enemies with a handgun in Separate Ways 300 CP Back Off! Defeat 30 enemies with a shotgun in Separate Ways 300 CP Markswoman Defeat 10 enemies with a rifle in Separate Ways 300 CP Hail of Bullets Defeat 10 enemies with a submachine gun in Separate Ways 300 CP Steel Heels Defeat 10 enemies with melee attacks in Separate Ways 300 CP Better for Close Encounters Defeat 5 enemies with a knife in Separate Ways 300 CP Bomber Girl Defeat 10 enemies with explosives in Separate Ways 300 CP Beats Insect Repellant Defeat 5 enemies with flash grenades in Separate Ways 300 CP Cupid Defeat 10 enemies with the Blast Crossbow in Separate Ways 300 CP Grapple Gunner Defeat 10 enemies with grapple gun melee attacks in Separate Ways 300 CP Waking Nightmare Defeat the Black Robe in the Village Square in Separate Ways 300 CP Giant Slayer Defeat El Gigante in the Village Square in Separate Ways 500 CP “It” Kept You Busy Defeat Pesanta in Separate Ways 500 CP Had Enough of Preachers Defeat Osmund Saddler in Separate Ways 500 CP Bingo! Hit at least 3 enemies in a single grapple gun melee attack in Separate Ways. 500 CP Warm Sendoff Complete Chapter 1 of Separate Ways without destroying any catapults. 300 CP No Witnesses Defeat all the ganado heading to the church after they’ve been summoned by the bell in Separate Ways. 300 CP Hats off to You Knock off the village chief’s hat in Separate Ways. 300 CP Intuition Solve the combination lock without reading the collective room file in Separate Ways. 300 CP Almost a Zealot Sandwich Defeat 5 enemies by crushing them under the pounding rocks in Separate Ways. 300 CP I Don’t Miss Complete any chapter with 100% accuracy in Separate Ways. 500 CP Judicious Jeweler Sell a single treasure for at least 100,000 ptas. in Separate Ways. 500 CP Botanist Increase your maximum health to the limit in Separate Ways. 500 CP Need the Space Upgrade the attache case to the largest size in Separate Ways. 500 CP Weapon Fanatic Obtain all weapons and weapon parts in Separate Ways. 0 CP Jane of All Traits Complete all requests from the Merchant in Separate Ways. 700 CP

Elite Knife weapon Capable Operative Complete Separate Ways on Standard Mode or higher. 500 CP

Accessories for Ada:

Glasses (Windsor)

Sunglasses (Oversized) A Grade Operative Complete Separate Ways on Standard mode or higher with an A Rank. 1,000 CP

For Ada: Hair Color (Green) S+ Grade Operative Complete Separate Ways on Standard Mode with an S+ Rank. 1,500 CP

Accessory for Ada:

Beat Hat Skilled Agent Complete Separate Ways on Hardcore mode or higher. 1,000 CP

Accessories for Ada:

Glasses (Round)

Sunglasses (Browline) A Grade Agent Complete Separate Ways on Hardcore mode or higher with an A Rank. 1,500 CP

Accessory for Ada:

Cute Bear Earring S+ Grade Agent Complete Separate Ways on Hardcore mode with an S+ Rank. 2,000 CP

Accessory for Ada:

Chicken Hat The Perfect Mission Complete Separate Ways on Professional Mode. 1,500 CP

Countess Set for Ada Ada the “A”gent Complete Separate Ways on Professional Mode with an A Rank. 2,000 CP

Chicago Sweeper weapon Ada the “S+”py Complete Separate Ways on Professional Mode with an S+ Rank. 2,500 CP

Cat Set for Ada Better Get a Move On Complete Separate Ways within 2 hours. 1,500 CP No Herbs, No Problem Complete Separate Ways without using a recovery item. 1,500 CP Enough to Get the Job Done Complete Separate Ways using only knives and handguns. 1,500 CP No Time to Shop Complete Separate Ways without talking to the Merchant once. 1,500 CP

That concludes our guide to all new CP Challenges in Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC. We hope you find this helpful while mowing through hordes of zombies and all of the new surprises the new content has to offer. Let us know what you’ve enjoyed most about the Separate Ways DLC so far.

