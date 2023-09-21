Guides

All CP Challenges in Resident Evil 4 Remake's Separate Ways DLC

I see you've been doing your homework.

Image Source: Capcom
Resident Evil 4 Remake is back with even more Las Plagas hordes to throw at us with today’s release of the iconic Separate Ways DLC expansion. Not only that, just as Leon Kennedy had in the game’s main campaign, there are dozens of new CP Challenges to complete as Ada Wong in her special and secretive campaign to retrieve the Amber, all while doing her best to keep Leon and Ashley alive from the shadows. If you’re wondering just how many there are and what they entail, here is our handy guide to all CP Challenges in RE4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC.

Every New CP Challenge (& Rewards) in RE4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC

There are 49 new CP Challenges to embark on as Ada Wong in the Separate Ways DLC. Some are far more challenging than others, such as those that require you to beat the entire campaign with a certain rank on a certain difficulty. Completing as many as possible will net you plenty of CP to spend on various rewards from the Extra Content Shop, and can also tie in with trophies/achievements.

Below we’ve listed all the Challenges in order, as well as certain special rewards that some of them offer.

Challenge TitleUnlock RequirementsReward(s)
See You AroundComplete all challenges for Separate Ways0 CP
Start of This Little TourComplete Chapter 1 of Separate Ways200 CP
First Time’s FreeComplete Chapter 2 of Separate Ways200 CP
Always One Step BehindComplete Chapter 3 of Separate Ways200 CP
Hound of DeathComplete Chapter 4 of Separate Ways300 CP
Adios, Don QuixoteComplete Chapter 5 of Separate Ways300 CP
Don’t Play By the RulesComplete Chapter 6 of Separate Ways400 CP
Her Separate WayComplete Chapter 7 of Separate Ways500 CP
Professional Difficulty unlock
2 Costumes for Ada Wong (Dress, Undercover)
1 Costume for Luis Sera (Vest)
1 Costume for Albert Wesker (Suit)
Get Grappled!Perform a grapple gun melee attack in Separate Ways200 CP
An Exclusive ItemGet the exclusive upgrade for a weapon in Separate Ways500 CP
A Spy’s Weapon of ChoiceDefeat 50 enemies with a handgun in Separate Ways300 CP
Back Off!Defeat 30 enemies with a shotgun in Separate Ways300 CP
MarkswomanDefeat 10 enemies with a rifle in Separate Ways300 CP
Hail of BulletsDefeat 10 enemies with a submachine gun in Separate Ways300 CP
Steel HeelsDefeat 10 enemies with melee attacks in Separate Ways300 CP
Better for Close EncountersDefeat 5 enemies with a knife in Separate Ways300 CP
Bomber GirlDefeat 10 enemies with explosives in Separate Ways300 CP
Beats Insect RepellantDefeat 5 enemies with flash grenades in Separate Ways300 CP
CupidDefeat 10 enemies with the Blast Crossbow in Separate Ways300 CP
Grapple GunnerDefeat 10 enemies with grapple gun melee attacks in Separate Ways300 CP
Waking NightmareDefeat the Black Robe in the Village Square in Separate Ways300 CP
Giant SlayerDefeat El Gigante in the Village Square in Separate Ways500 CP
“It” Kept You BusyDefeat Pesanta in Separate Ways500 CP
Had Enough of PreachersDefeat Osmund Saddler in Separate Ways500 CP
Bingo!Hit at least 3 enemies in a single grapple gun melee attack in Separate Ways.500 CP
Warm SendoffComplete Chapter 1 of Separate Ways without destroying any catapults.300 CP
No WitnessesDefeat all the ganado heading to the church after they’ve been summoned by the bell in Separate Ways.300 CP
Hats off to YouKnock off the village chief’s hat in Separate Ways.300 CP
IntuitionSolve the combination lock without reading the collective room file in Separate Ways.300 CP
Almost a Zealot SandwichDefeat 5 enemies by crushing them under the pounding rocks in Separate Ways.300 CP
I Don’t MissComplete any chapter with 100% accuracy in Separate Ways.500 CP
Judicious JewelerSell a single treasure for at least 100,000 ptas. in Separate Ways.500 CP
BotanistIncrease your maximum health to the limit in Separate Ways.500 CP
Need the SpaceUpgrade the attache case to the largest size in Separate Ways.500 CP
Weapon FanaticObtain all weapons and weapon parts in Separate Ways.0 CP
Jane of All TraitsComplete all requests from the Merchant in Separate Ways.700 CP
Elite Knife weapon
Capable OperativeComplete Separate Ways on Standard Mode or higher.500 CP
Accessories for Ada:
Glasses (Windsor)
Sunglasses (Oversized)
A Grade OperativeComplete Separate Ways on Standard mode or higher with an A Rank.1,000 CP
For Ada: Hair Color (Green)
S+ Grade OperativeComplete Separate Ways on Standard Mode with an S+ Rank.1,500 CP
Accessory for Ada:
Beat Hat
Skilled AgentComplete Separate Ways on Hardcore mode or higher.1,000 CP
Accessories for Ada:
Glasses (Round)
Sunglasses (Browline)
A Grade AgentComplete Separate Ways on Hardcore mode or higher with an A Rank.1,500 CP
Accessory for Ada:
Cute Bear Earring
S+ Grade AgentComplete Separate Ways on Hardcore mode with an S+ Rank.2,000 CP
Accessory for Ada:
Chicken Hat
The Perfect MissionComplete Separate Ways on Professional Mode.1,500 CP
Countess Set for Ada
Ada the “A”gentComplete Separate Ways on Professional Mode with an A Rank.2,000 CP
Chicago Sweeper weapon
Ada the “S+”pyComplete Separate Ways on Professional Mode with an S+ Rank.2,500 CP
Cat Set for Ada
Better Get a Move OnComplete Separate Ways within 2 hours.1,500 CP
No Herbs, No ProblemComplete Separate Ways without using a recovery item.1,500 CP
Enough to Get the Job DoneComplete Separate Ways using only knives and handguns.1,500 CP
No Time to ShopComplete Separate Ways without talking to the Merchant once.1,500 CP

That concludes our guide to all new CP Challenges in Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC. We hope you find this helpful while mowing through hordes of zombies and all of the new surprises the new content has to offer. Let us know what you’ve enjoyed most about the Separate Ways DLC so far.

Be sure to check all of our other guides for Resident Evil 4 Remake, such as the full plot and ending of the main game.

