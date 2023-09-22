How to Complete Lord of the Waterway Merchant Request in RE4 Separate Ways DLC

The Separate Ways expansion to Resident Evil 4 Remake is every bit as iconic as ever. It brings back all the action, tension, and horror of the main campaign along with plenty of fresh new challenges for Ada Wong to embark on. One of them is the return of the Merchant Requests, which you can fulfill throughout her campaign for a hefty amount of Spinels. The request with probably the most memorable name is Lord of the Waterway, and we’ve got a guide that’ll show you how to complete Lord of the Waterway Merchant Request in the RE4 Separate Ways DLC.

How to Pick Up and Complete the Lord of the Waterway Request in RE4 Separate Ways

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

This particular Merchant Request in Separate Ways hearkens back to one you can complete during Leon’s campaign at the Lakeside Settlement, which was literally called “Catch Me a Big Fish”. This request for Ada essentially asks the same thing: to catch the mysterious “lord”, aka a really big fish, wandering the murky channels beneath the Salazar Castle in Gregorio’s Waterway and then go sell it to him for a good amount of pesetas and spinels.

You can first pick up this request during Chapter 5, right outside the Merchant’s shop entrance in the waterway. However, you won’t be able to reach the fish until you make your way through the maze-like area and get to the wheel crank to drain the waterway, making it accessible. Once you do that, climb your way down into the shallow water near the Merchant’s shop and start wading through, dodging swimming bug enemies along the way.

Make sure you also pick up the Biosensor Scope for your sniper rifle from the case next to the waterway crank. It can be useful for detecting bug enemies in the water, as well as the fish itself if your flashlight isn’t enough. You’ll also need it for later on in Chapter 7.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

The further in you go, the narrower and darker the tunnels get, and it can be easy to get lost and turned around in this area. Your map will definitely be your friend here, and above is about where we found the Lord of the Waterway swimming around. When you spot it, you can shoot it dead with any weapon of choice, though obviously it’s better to just use either your pistol or SMG for this.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Once it’s down, make sure you have enough room in your attache case and then pick it up. You can then bring it to the Merchant at his next location to fulfill the request. For your gracious patronage, he’ll reward you with 8,000 pesetas and 8 spinels.

That concludes our guide for how to complete Lord of the Waterway Merchant Request in RE4 Remake Separate Ways DLC. We hope you find this helpful in knocking out all of those requests for Ada’s campaign, and feel free to let us know which one was the most challenging for you to complete.

