How Many Chapters Are in Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC? Answered

Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC follows the story of Ada Wong as she attempts to complete her mission to obtain the Amber. Similar to the main game, the expansion is divided into several chapters, with each chapter having a different length. If you’re curious about how long it takes to beat this DLC, you can continue reading this guide to find out the answer!

How Long to Beat RE4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC

Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC features seven chapters that should offer around five hours of gameplay time. The expansion’s story is closely tied to the main plot of the base game, and you’ll follow Ada as she tries to complete her mission and help Leon at the same time.

Although you will visit various areas you encounter while playing as Leon, you won’t need to complete any puzzles that halt the agent’s progress. On the other hand, you will face several new bosses and events that are not present in the base game.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

For example, the iconic U-3 boss will have a bigger role in the DLC, with the hideous beast tirelessly chasing after Ada. If you were disappointed that there was no laser room in the main game, great news! Ada will have to deal with this ridiculous defense mechanism in her quest to obtain the Amber.

Lastly, the expansion also features some new puzzles and side quests that you can accept to get some Spinels. One of the missions will even ask you to obtain Leon’s missing jacket, which has been picked up by a random villager.

