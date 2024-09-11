All Types of Aspects in Towerborne & How to Use Them

Equipping your Ace with the best gear possible is absolutely crucial in Towerborne, and one of the ways you bolster your equipment even further is Aspects. If you’re wondering what they are and how they work, here’s our handy guide to all Aspects in Towerborne and how to use them.

Recommended Videos

How to Use Aspects in Towerborne

Image Source: Stoic via Twinfinite

There are different ways to improve your equipped gear in Towerborne. One way is upgrading it at the Forge. Another is by affixing each piece with Aspects. These special stones can be obtained in various ways, such as by completing missions and ventures, or via the glittering rock nodes scattering around the World Map. The Aspects you get are completely randomized.

Once you have some in your inventory, if you want to equip some to your gear or weapon, go to your character’s Loadout menu. Select the gear piece or weapon you want to place an Aspect in. From there, look for the ‘Equip Aspects’ option at the bottom of the screen and press the appropriate button to go to the Aspects menu.

Choose which of your currently owned Aspects you want to place in that gear item. Aspects are categorized by tiers of rarity (e.g. – T1, T2) and contain a wide variety of beneficial traits that capitalize on the traits your gear already has.

You can affix Aspects to every single piece of equipped gear and your weapon for maximum benefits, as long as the pieces in question have a slot for Aspects. Be aware that some may not, and you can tell either way by the presence of a large triangle or diamond symbol next to the upgrade slots (as seen above).

If there are any Aspects you don’t want to keep for use, you can dismantle them by visiting Bumble’s Forge at the Belfry. Doing so will give you Spirit Dust in return.

All Types of Aspects in Towerborne

Below we’ve listed all of the types of Aspects we’ve currently found so far that can be obtained in Towerborne, along with their listed traits. Again, the Aspects you receive as rewards in the game are entirely randomized, so there are at least dozens of options available. The ones listed below are examples, and their traits may still vary.

As you progress further across the world map into higher-level areas, the Aspects you get will be rarer and more powerful.

Aspect Traits Leaping Aspect (Uncommon) Gain Might (5s) after a successful Parry.

Airborne DMG +3% Aspect of the Ebb (Uncommon) Gain Might (5s) after evading an attack.

Umbra Strength +2% Aspect of Revival (Uncommon) Gain Might (4s) after Block Breaking an enemy.

Revive Ally Time -3% Shattering Aspect of Renewal (Rare) Charging Pyroclast’s Sear grants the next attack (within 4s) +14% DMG

(does not stack)

Break Bar DMG +4%

Revived Ally HP +3% Leaping Aspect of Cooling (Rare) +7% DMG to Stunned enemies.

Airborne DMG +3%

Burn Resistance +3% Brutal Aspect of Defense (Rare) Charging Pyroclast’s Sear grants the next attack (within 4s) +15% DMG

(does not stack

Strike DMG +3%

DEF +2% Brutal Aspect of Bandaging (Rare) Gain Might (3s) after evading an attack

Strike DMG +2%

Bleed Resistance +4% Bloody Aspect of Remedy (Rare) +10% DMG while inflicted with Bleed

Bleed DMG +4%

Poison Resistance +4%

Be sure to check out all of our latest gaming guides and news for Towerborne here at Twinfinite, such as how to equip cosmetics and change appearance in Towerborne. We’ve also got tips on all classes and how to find all Umbras.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy