All Speeder Race Locations in Star Wars Outlaws

Speeder Races are a great way to win a few credits in Star Wars Outlaws, and have a blast while doing so. However, these Speeder Race locations can be tricky to find as they aren’t marked on the map. With that in mind, let’s get into how to spot a Speeder Race in Star Wars Outlaws.

Recommended Videos

How to Find a Speeder Race in Star Wars Outlaws

Speeder Races show up as you drive past them as you explore an area in Star Wars Outlaws. You will notice a voice from the side asking if you like to race and a yellow notification will pop up briefly. Unlike Treasure notifications and other locations, Speeder Races don’t mark the map with their location.

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

This makes it pretty difficult to find them if you don’t take note of where they are. If you don’t have time to race when you see one, open your map and make your own annotation. Then you can go back to try out a race as soon as you can.

It is highly recommended that you upgrade your Speeder first. Take it to a mechanic for extra speed and boost power to give you a real edge in the race.

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

You’ll find your first Star Wars Outlaws Speeder Race outside Jaunta’s Hope. She will call you over as you drive past and if you are ready you can accept the challenge. From then, all you have to do is jump on your Speeder and race past every checkpoint. These show up as pillars of green smoke.

Get to the finish line before your opponent (and in one piece!) and the win is yours. As this is an event rather than a quest it isn’t easy to predict where the next race will be. All you can do is keep watch as you drive around and be ready to be flagged down by a Speeder Race.

When we find more Speeder Race locations we will keep you updated! Next up, find out how to place bets and win in Star Wars Outlaws and let the credits roll in. We’ve also got all Mirogana Crimson Dawn vault keycard locations and Mirogana Pyke Syndicate vault keycard locations.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy